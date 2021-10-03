Faith

Independence Day: Elect wise leaders in 2023 –Apostle Achudume

The General Overseer of the Victory Life Bible Church, Apostle Lawrence Achudume has advised Nigerians to elect wise men to power come 2023 in order to reverse the growing trend of backwardness and uncertainties bedeviling the nation.

 

Apostle Achudume who spoke during an independent walk tagged “The Siege is Over”, urged Nigerians to elect people who are not stealing for the future and not there to fill their belly into office. “Come next elections, let us stop electing bad people into power.

 

We should elect wise men, intelligent people; people who are not stealing for the future, people who are here to develop today so that the future can be better.

 

People that have passion for Nigeria; people that have passing for the coming generations” Apostle Achudume also said Nigeria’s resources should be developed by our leaders, while the atmosphere for entrepreneurship should be made conducive for entrepreneurs to rise, saying the rate at which small businesses are dying and people are turning to beggars is worrisome and an major source of concern.

 

He lamented the fact that Nigerians are fast losing her good brains to developed countries, saying we need to elect credible leaders to reverse the trend.

 

“Our engineers are going, our doctors are going, and Nigeria has the best brains that are making waves in the world. We have to begin to replicate that in Nigeria,” he said.

 

On the purpose of the Independence Day Walk, the Victory Life Bible Church, General Overseer said he was on the street with his members to declare that the siege is over for Nigeria and to declare that Nigerians are not dogs that eat dogs, but compassionate Nigerians who love themselves.

 

“We are here to declare that Nigeria will be great again. We are here to declare that peace will reign in Nigeria. We are here to declare that Nigeria is a blessed country and not cursed. We are here to declare that the expectations and the wishes of God for our nation will come to pass”.

