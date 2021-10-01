Independence Day: Nigeria’s sports crawling, says Felix Owolabi

A former Green Eagles star Felix Owolabi has said the results achieved so far in sports are not commensurate with the country’s potential. He insisted that poor planning, poor technical ability of coaches, poor welfare of athletes affected performance all round. “We really need to go back to what was working for us in the past so as to take our sports to the next level and regain our lost glories. Football, athletics, basketball, boxing, and the rest, we need to do what was giving us results in the past and see how we can regain our lost glories,” he said. He canvassed for the formulation and effective implementation of policies that canhelprevampthesectorwithcompetent andsincerepersonneltodrivetheprocess. “Instability in governance is another problem. I don’t know why we have decided to scrap the sports commission, which is supposed to drive development. A sports ministry is supposed to be filled with technocrats but in our case, it’s a different ball game.”

