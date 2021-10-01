Independence: Edo guber aspirant, Iyere Sebastian, salutes Nigerians

Edwin Usoboh

Sebastian Iyere, an Edo State 2024 governorship aspirant and a chartered electrical engineer with decades of practice in the oil and gas sectors, has congratulated Nigerians and the people of Edo on the occasion of the country’s 61st independence anniversary.

Speaking through his media office on Thursday, Iyere noted that despite the myriad of unnerving socio-economic and security challenges, Nigeria remains a great country with lots of potential.

He pointed out that leadership failure has largely defined the country’s misfortune adding, however, that despite the unacceptable decay in governance, it is not a misguided optimism to look ahead for best days sooner than expected especially through the 2023 political opportunities to vote right.

“There are enough reasons for self-congratulation and hope of a better future, at least for the gift of life from God Almighty.

“On balance, however, there is little to celebrate about Nigeria at 61 especially as the depressing indices are worrisome in areas such as security of life and property, food production, industrial output, quality of education and healthcare, economic diversification and productivity.

“Not only do Nigerians eat the bread they do not produce, wear clothes they do not weave, and drink wine imported from other countries, we now import almost everything. That remains unacceptable,” the Reverend of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, stated.

He, however, assures Edo people of better days ahead maintaining that the heart of the state which does not beat as a result of misfits in governance would be alive from 2024 when he would take over as the governor of Edo governor by God’s grace.

Like this: Like Loading...