Independence for local govts’ll help address present challenges confronting Nigeria – Kalu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is Senate’s Chief Whip. In this interview monitored on Channels TV, the former Abia State governor speaks on the state of insecurity in the country, the need to reinvent and empower local government administration and the 2023 presidency, among other issues. WALE ELEGBEDE and ANAYO EZEGWU report

What is your take on the views of the spokesperson of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on the state of insecurity in the South-East?

The country has been painfully at war with itself, and it is not a question of South East, South-South or North-East, it is a question of Nigeria as a country. We need to go back to the local government authorities where most of these insurgents are coming from because of the collapse of the local government system where a lot of young men and women used to go to work. When I was governor in Abia State, councillors used to give road repairs, grading of roads, building of culverts and all the rest of them to young people, so there is a need to go back to that system. I heard what he said that people in every region have a right to protest for what they don’t want but they don’t have a right to carry guns. When I was governor, I managed the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB).

I also managed the one led by Chief Raph Uwazurike very well. So, we need to get up and do a lot more with these people. We are just kidding with our armed forces, for example, soldiers. People in Nigeria could not believe the sacrifice these soldiers go through and they still believe we should be putting the soldiers at war front at all times. It is a pity that this is the first time the people of Nigeria would go to war with themselves. The government has done everything right but we have not gotten the security where it is supposed to be.

It is a pity, but I think the nation is at war with itself. When this kind of thing started was the night they kidnapped white people in Warri in 2000 and then President Olusegun Obasanjo called myself and Governor James Ibori that we must look for those white people. And I said to the president at that time that when these people finish with the white people, they will come after our own people, which is what is happening. So, it is not about the South-East, it is not about talking to the guy you just spoke to now (IPOB spokes person), it is a national issue that should be administratively looked.

We are at crossroads and we must come together to see what happens to the system. The system is broken in terms of security. There is a lot of infrastructural development going on in our region but we need to join this infrastructure with security. So, I think a lot more has to be done.

We need to agree that there is a problem. Once we agree that there is a problem, we will be able to come together as a country. It is not an issue of the South-East, it is not an issue of North-West, it is not an issue of South-South, it is not an issue of North-East or anywhere; it is the issue of the Nigerian people and Nigerian people need to come out and address Nigeria’s problems.

Does it not bother you that statements by non-state actors has suddenly turned the South-East into a theatre of war?

It bothers me as a Nigerian and as somebody from that region but this is not just about that region; it is about every region in Nigeria. It bothers me that we have left ourselves to degenerate to this level where we are now. The young man you just spoke to continued telling you that they are not involved; so it is only left to the security agencies to go after people who are doing this. You see, it is not the right thing to continue to burn down police stations; policemen who have committed no offence are dying. A governor’s house burnt down; this is unheard of. I have never heard anything like this before in my life. I tried to speak to the governor this morning (Saturday) and I sent him a test message to say that I stand by him because this is very barbaric. Whoever did that is barbaric. It is not an act a country should take lightly.

The governor, during his meeting with the President said politicians are sponsoring banditry. What is your view on that kind of statement?

It could be possible because I’m not a security agent. But I cannot confirm that. I cannot say yes or no but it is possible that politicians might be the ones. It is very possible because there is nothing impossible as some politicians use thugs during elections but after the elections what do they do with the thugs.

These are things that should not be done in our society but I will take you back to the local government system. We must give the local governments independence because they have no independence. We need to send money directly to the local governments.

There are roles they used to play; those roles are what we are losing now, and they serve as a link between us and the people and between ourselves and the government. So, I see that there is a big problem in the system and this problem has to be collective problem of the Nigerian people. It is not the problem of President Muhammadu Buhari, it is not the problem of Orji Kalu, it is not the problem of any of the governors. It is a collective Nigerian problem and we must come collectively solve this problem.

At a time the federating units are reacting in the manner they are reacting now, Ebube Agu in South-East; Amotekun in the South-West and some governors asking for state police; one will think that you and your colleagues in the National Assembly would have made urgent motions and moves to ensure that a broken nation as you said would be fixed urgently. Are you thinking in that direction?

I’m surprised that you are asking me this kind of question. You saw what we have been doing in the Senate to be precise under the leadership of Ahmed Lawan, the President of Senate of Nigeria. You have seen consistently that there is no day on earth that we sat in the National Assembly without talking about insecurity of the nation. We have been very concerned.

Remember there was almost a fight on the floor of the National Assembly between members. So, we are making a very good effort to amend the constitution which the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, is heading and I happened to also be on that committee. We are working round the clock to see how we can bring everything that is amendable to be amended and to set the country rolling. Mind you, we are just lawmakers; we are not in the executive. Our duty is to make the laws and it is left for the executive to carry out and implement what we have made.

People like you have called us all kinds of names and you know who I am. You have known me for over 20 years. You know that whenever I stand, I stand for justice, things that must be right, and the National Assembly has never had unity the way we are today.

So, I believe we have done our best. When people were shouting remove the service chiefs, it is not the issue of service chiefs and the new service chiefs you are bringing now need four to six months to be able to know the security system. It is not an immediate thing and it is not just removing one and bringing another that solves the problems. It is going to be strategic, it is going to be professionally handled; it is going to be openly handled and you need equipment. You need to look at the neighbourhood for about five to six months to be able to rearrange the security architecture of Nigeria. So, it is not rocket science.

When you say that you and your colleagues are working on amending the constitution, what is that you are doing that can guarantee the safety of lives and property, and when Nigerians can drive between Abuja to Kaduna without fear of being kidnapped?

I understand what you asked me. I didn’t misunderstand you. To be honest with you, amending the constitution is not a very easy job. It is very rigorous, it is going to take processes, and those processes, if you don’t go through them, you are not going to amend the constitution. We have to do public hearings both in Abuja and all the zones. Our duty is to make laws, our duty is not to implement the laws we make. We can only suggest to the executive or to the other arms of government. There are three arms of government, I’m sure you know and our duty as one those three arms is to make laws and we are making the laws. We are doing everything possible to make sure that we get the right frame of the amendment that will suit the Nigerian people. Sometimes I will not leave the National Assembly until 11.pm. When I wasn’t in the National Assembly, I never believed the workload involved.

You said we should come together to resolve the problems, how do we come together to deal with this situation?

The issue is not completely on the lawmakers. There are a lot of motions and counter-motions that have been passed on the floor of the two houses of the National Assembly. Even the constitutional amendment is not the key to what is happening today because Nigerian people do not believe in their own country. Nigerian people need to believe in their own country.

Nigerians should know that this country does not belong to President Buhari; it does not even belong to me; it does not belong to the Chief of Army Staff; it does not belong to the Senate President; it does not belong to the Vice-President; it is our country. If it is our country, all of us must work out how we will peacefully live together peacefully.

If anything goes wrong they will say it is the lawmakers, I’m inside the house this is not when I was not inside. Now that I’m inside I’m seeing what the lawmakers go through. We have all kinds of motions on security. It is not about constitutional amendment; there is nothing wrong with the constitution; there are lots of things wrong with our people. Our people need to go back to the drawing board and re-engineer our communities. This problem is a communal problem. The fabrics that hold the communities have been eaten up by ants and if it is eaten up by ants, crosscheck what I have been telling you about this issue of local government councils.

Since the local government councils are no longer independent, they need to be independent. I want to ask you to look at a place like Lagos State. Lagos is leaving its local authorities to handle what they are supposed to handle. Look at another state, Rivers, where Governor Nyesom Wike allows the local authorities to handle what they are supposed to handle. You will not hear many problems coming up from there. I’m not indicting anybody; I’m saying that the local authorities have to be overhauled.

How do we come together as a people to solve this problem, and when we come together, what do we do?

First of all, we need to look at the background of what is happening in the country. We need to see where we have told ourselves the truth or lies. We need to realize that every community has its own way of doing things; the way it is handled in Sokoto is not the way it is going to be handled in Abia. The way it is handled in Rivers is not the way it is going to be handled in Kaduna by Governor el-Rufai. So, we need to come back and ask ourselves, where the rain started beating us that is the issue. The issue of security is not what I will come out here to discuss with you. There need to be a discussion between that level of people.

Is it another National Conference you are asking for?

No, the National Assembly is there and we have done a lot of conferences. We need to discuss and in every discussion we have done, they will get it to the National Assembly to move it forward. This is what I’m saying. There needs to be a discussion between the leaders, former generals, former governors, governors, president and the vice president. There must be a discussion of what is really the cause of all these and how are we going to stop them. This is not the first time these things would be happening. It happened before when I was a governor and we had a discussion and we went back and implemented the recommendations. So, there must be a discussion. Nigerians are taking Nigerians for granted and most things are being taking for granted in Nigeria.

Recently, Prof. Wole Soyinka asked President Buhari to seek help over insecurity; are things that this government cannot handle?

No, I just told you that we need a discussion. Prof Wole Soyinka is an erudite professor and he has put it in the way he wants to put it to, but I am putting it to you tonight that we need a discussion. It is that discussion that will proffer what we are going to do. This is a very serious matter; it is not just a matter that people play politics with because it is about our country.

Who is going to bring Nigerians together for this discussion; is it the President or the National Assembly, and when do you think this discussion can happen?

This discussion is supposed to be called by the President and Commander-in-Chief and the earlier it holds the better for us. The traditional rulers have to be part of it, former military generals as well, former inspectors general of police. We need help and I have said it before that it seems like sabotage of President Buhari’s government and Nigeria’s institutions but it is not going to happen because Nigeria is our country. We must come together and discuss and the outcome of this discussion would be forwarded to the National Assembly.

Now that we are doing a constitutional amendment is the best time for that discussion, so that if there are areas people are not happy with, the constitution amendment will address them immediately. You are just talking to me as if the National Assembly is the all and all and that we can do anything without referring back to our constituency or to people that voted us to come to the National Assembly.

It is not going to be possible to just wake up overnight and do things you are asking me we should do. Anyway, before coming to the National Assembly, I have always seen National Assembly as the weeping baby of the nation. So I’m not surprised because I’m inside there now and it is not as easy as you said. So, the discussion has to be initiated by the President because he is the commander-inchief of the armed forces.

What is your view on Ebube Agu, the security outfit set up by South-East governors?

It is good for governors to come together and share ideas. When I was governor I fought this kind of insurgency because they came and we saw it. Uwazurike is alive, you can talk to him and he will tell you where we shared a lot of common grounds. For me, I have not gotten the details of Ebube Agu but I want to thank the South-East governors. In the last few weeks, they have met twice and this is always good. This is the second time I’m seeing all the governors coming together; nobody sent his deputy. Before, Umahi will be there alone with possibly Enugu State governor and other deputies, but the one they had about 10 days ago, I saw the five governors. Today again, the five governors were there, so it makes sense. Let for me, I can’t even support regional organizations like Amotekun, Ebube Agu and all the rest of them because they are not helpful to the country. I say it clearly, we have the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Army, Nigeria Air Force and the Navy, and it is good to appreciate what we have. People are not appreciating the security agencies in Nigeria but it takes a lot to wear a uniform.

There was a prophecy by a popular clergyman, who said you will take over from President Buhari. Do you have such ambition to become president in 2023?

No, because I have never thought of running for president. I have always told my immediate family that I’m going to go back to Abia North Senatorial District. I’m a Catholic and I can’t tell you that I don’t believe in prophecy. I have argued with many prophets even the one who said I will go to prison and come out in six months. I disagree with him. I disagreed with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome when he said I will go to prison. I disagreed with many other pastors that I can’t start calling their names here. I’m a Catholic and in the Catholic Church, we don’t see vision. Well, if visions are being seen and people are saying this and that; if it is the will of God that I will be president, why not. I am capable mentally and otherwise to do whatever Nigerian people would ask me to do but not through prophecy.

Do you hold the view that Igbo presidency should happen in 2023?

I told you in my previous interview that there are only two regions that have never been president of Nigeria; the North-East and the South- East and that it would be nice if it is going South for South-East to start it off. That what I told you because I will always be there to say the truth and the earlier Nigerians start addressing their problems locally the better for the country. Nigeria is such a beautiful country that we need to appreciate. You know that I am an investor and I have invested in almost 36 states of Nigeria, so I will not want anything to happen to this nation not because of my investment but because of the love we have for one another and because of the marriages and the people. So, I believe that if Nigerians really want to be fair, a president from Igbo extraction would be the next thing to do. It must not be me. I’m not having that ambition but if I’m given the opportunity, why not, I will take it.

