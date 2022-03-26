Independence: How my father stood surety for Awolowo to speak in UK Parliament –Teslim Balogun’s son

Late Teslim “The Thunder Balogun’s contributions to sports and the nation sporting evolution remain very indelible. Though he died 50 years ago, many still see him as a pioneer of some sorts. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, one of his sons, Mr. Ajibola Akeem Balogun, goes down memory lane to catalogue the numerous achievements of his father. He reveals that the late coach contributed in no small measure to the Independence struggles of Nigeria’s founding fathers. Excerpts…

Everyone knows your father more as a pioneer footballer and first certified coach in Nigeria. As a son, who was Teslim ‘Thunder’ Balogun?

My late father was a complete gentleman who loved his family so much. Whenever he went for any coaching assignment in the morning, he made sure that he reunited with his family by 1 0’clock in the afternoon. He usually went to the supermarket to buy things for his wife and his children.

Your father was a man of many firsts; could you tell us many feats that your father attained while alive?

My late father was the first African to play professional football in Europe in the mid 1950s. He was also the first African to qualify as a coach. That was a milestone achievement considering the fact that it was a period the country was under colonial rule. He laid that example and set up a kind of yardstick which sportsmen now try to match. That is why footballers now wish to move to Europe to play professional football. He (my father) took after his own father, Akanni Balogun, who was a popular cricketer of his time. Akanni Balogun was so popular in the Lagos sporting circles in the 1920s, so my late father took after him as a successful sportsman.

Did your father ever tell you why he took to playing football rather than Cricket?

I think he loved football more than Cricket. I think the game of football was fun for Teslim Balogun. He attracted so much admiration from playing football. He was a member of the UK Tourist team that left the country on a playing tour to the United Kingdom in 1949. They played with some amateur clubs in the UK.

What did he tell you about the tour to the UK?

He told me and I later saw that they played their opponents baregooted while their hosts wore boots. He said that attracted so much interest because it (playing barefooted) was something strange to the people of England way back then. The spectators were surprised that they could play barefooted because the ball that they played then was very heavy compared to the types we have today. The team also scored more goals than their hosts in many of the matches that they played. They kind of had rave attention which necessitated his decision to go back to England in the 1950s.

Which team did he play for as a professional in England?

He first of all played for Peterborough and later Queen’s Park Rangers. He played for some smaller teams as well.

For how long was he in England?

I think he went to England in the early 1950s but left in 1958. He came under serious pressure from the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo who persuaded him to return home from the UK.

How did your father and Awolowo meet?

They met when Chief Awolowo was in England for the constitutional conference and was having problems getting accreditation to address the British House of Commons. He (Awolowo) was requested to get someone to stand for him before they gave him the floor to present the position of the people of Western Region on the process of granting Independence to the country. Nigerians in the UK now asked him to get in touch with my father who was happy to escort him to the House. The British public had so much respect for my late father. When they got in, members asked if there was anyone who could identify or stand surety for the late Awolowo. He was subsequently asked to go ahead with his presentation which he eventually did. My father was a part of the agitation for securing Nigeria’s Independence.

Was that the only thing your father did as a contribution towards the emergence of Nigeria as an independent nation?

Yes! During the colonial period, he helped in no small way in pushing many petitions of the Action Group before the Parliament in the UK. He also did a lot of follow up actions to see that these petitions were accorded the right attention and action. He mounted so much pressure and lobby on members who were his personal friends. This is because he became so prominent and well respected in the UK that his views and opinions were highly regarded by authorities there.

Did they continue their relations subsequently after that?

Yes! Their friendship continued because late Chief Awolowo had to persuade my father to return home to coach and discover sporting talents in the Western Region. He was appointed as the region’s chief coach. He showed some form of hesitation considering how he left the country. Before going to England, the Nigerian government refused to give him a passport but he ended up in Ghana where he played for sometime before going to England. But late Chief Awolowo was persistent and had to persuade my late mum to speak with my father before he eventually accepted to come back home.

What impact did your father make as the chief coach?

As you can see, a lot of football talents were identified and nurtured by my father. The result was that a lot of people that later wore the nation’s jersey came from the Western Region. His influence prompted the late Premier to build the Liberty Stadium because he told him that there was the need for a sporting facility in Ibadan.

Could you name some of the footballers and coaches who passed through your late father’s tutelage?

A lot, I mean personalities such as the late Jide Johnson, Chief Festus Onigbinde who later became the chief coach of the Super Eagles. They are so numerous. My father signed their coaching certificates. I forgot to add that my father was the coach of the Nigerian football team that took part in the Olympic Games held in Mexico City in 1968. The team led by the great Pele was down by 3 goals to nothing in the hands of the Nigerian team. The Brazilian team had to do everything to ensure that they drew level, so the game ended 3 goals apiece.

So, one can safely say that your father was the first coach to take any Nigerian team to an Olympic Games?

Yes!

When and how did your father die and where were you when the incident occurred?

He died in July 1972. I was in the house when he came back from a party. He said he was feeling weak and that he needed to catch some sleep. He told me, ‘Rocky Feller, leave me let me rest,’ I left him and came back to check on him only to discover that something terrible had happened to him as I raised his hands. I ran to my mum but by then, the doctors we called only came to pronounce him dead.

What was your immediate reaction when you discovered that he had died?

I never really believed that he had died because I was nine years old then. I felt he was just resting so that he would eventually wake up from sleep.

What fond memories of him do you have?

I know him to be someone who was well loved by the people and that’s the reason he always avoided going to markets to buy things. There were instances of trying to buy things in Oke Ado Market, he was usually mobbed by those in the market who would eventually stuff the car with items and ask him not to pay. The shout of Thunder! Thunder! Will rent the air. He was so loved by the people.

How did that make you feel as a son?

I usually felt happy because I saw him in another light away from the father I knew at home. Many felt fulfilled just meeting him.

How did he get the name ‘Thunder’?

A veteran journalist who saw my father play in the 1950s once told me that he got the name from his style of play and from supposed thunderous shots. He cited a particular match that my father was playing. According to the journalist, my father’s team was two goals down but sensing impending defeat, my father rallied his colleagues to not only level but eventually won the game. One spectator described his style of play and blurted out in Yoruba that ‘Ara lomo yi’. Meaning ‘This boy is a thunder’. That name stuck since then and it became part of his name.

Did any of his biological sons or grandsons take after him?

Interestingly, you don’t have any choice when people discover that you are his son. All of us played for our schools as students. One of the two of us played as a professional too.

Are you satisfied with efforts by the government to immortalise your father?

There is the need for any society to honour their heroes if you want to build young people. In 1987, former Military President Ibrahim Babangida hosted members of the UK Tourist team that visited the UK in 1949. At that time, only seven members of that team were alive, those that had died were represented by their children. I represented my father at the event. Babangida was so happy, though, that I think there was an agreement between him and the then Lagos State military Governor, late Admiral Mike Akhigbe, to do something befitting should be done in memory of my late father. I remember former President Babangida telling me that he had contact with my father when the former Head of State hired him to coach soldiers in army barracks. I remember Admiral Akhigbe telling me that my late father made him play football. The former governor said my father called him one day to join the team he was coaching and from there he became a football star who played for his school. That prompted the state government to name the Lagos State owned stadium after my father.

