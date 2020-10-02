Independence: President’s speech resonates hopelessness –Southern, Middle Belt leaders

The 60th independence anniversary broadcast made by President Muhammadu Buhari has been described by the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum as one that lacks substance. The forum, in a statement signed by Yinka Odumakin (South-West), Chief Guy Ikokwu (South- East) Senator Bassey Henshaw (South-South) and Dr. Isuwa Dogo (Middle Belt), added that the broadcast was mere sound and fury.

The statement reads in part: “The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum has examined the broadcast of President Buhari to mark the occasion of the 60 years of independence of Nigeria and disappointingly concludes that it was like the tale full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.

“In the midst of all the country is going through that requires the leadership to summon the constituent units to the table of brotherhood to seek fundamental ways out of all, we were treated to the usual bland sermons and empty rhetoric.

“The President said he was engaging in selfreflection, but he never remembered how our founding fathers negotiated a federal constitution which put us on the path of development in the early years of independence until military intervention set us on the ruinous unitary lane, which has fostered underdevelopment to the point that we are now the global secretariat of poverty at 60.

“It is shameful that on this type of occasion, our president had to be lecturing us on why we had to pay more for fuel because countries like Ghana, Egypt and Niger are paying more. The President would have been more inspiring if he had used the opportunity to lay out the process of reconstituting Nigeria to return it to the path of productivity, autonomy for the federating units, sustainable peace and development.

“To leave Nigeria under its failing structure and be talking of launching ethical whatever is a meaningless distraction.” Leader of the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi, who specifically spoke on Buhari’s comparison of the price of petrol in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, advised the President Buhari to concentrate on what happens in Nigeria and not abroad.

He said: “Buhari is not the King of Saudi Arabia, he is the president of Nigeria, Nigeria produces crude oil, Nigeria has refineries, go and find out the cost of the exchange rate. He should remember that the exchange rate when he came to power was N160 to a dollar, but today, it is almost N500 to a dollar, so what do you expect?” Abdullahi accused the present administration of perpetrating the highest level of corruption in the history of the country, saying the way and manner children of public officers spend money at social events and in other engagements, is a testament to that. “For me, I have seen all the governments from 1960 to date, the most corrupt government Nigeria ever had is the Buhari administration, this present administration. So, he cannot be talking about corruption by previous administrations because there is corruption at the highest level of this government. “The country is now broke, there is no money and you can see the billions of naira that is being spent by children of people in power at weddings and all sorts of expenses all over the country.” A chieftain of apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Chuks Ibegbu, who also dismissed the President’s anniversary speech, said it was not different from what Nigerians have been hearing from successive rulers, but which ended up as mere platitudes. He said only sincere leadership, justice and equity can help the country, otherwise there was no solution in sight. His words: “Whatever they say is different from what they do. What is happening in the land is that people are suffering and there is no light in the dark tunnel. The mindset is still the same; they have not changed. They have nothing to offer the people, there is still looting everywhere; there is still insecurity everywhere, there is no hope for the masses.”

Like this: Like Loading...