News

Independence: Sanwo-Olu charges religious leaders on positive national orientation

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has called on religious leaders in the country to engage Nigerians on the importance of building strong family ties and proper child upbringing for a better nation. Speaking at a Special Jumaat to commemorate Nigeria’s 61st Independence at the Lagos State Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Alausa, the governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, said it is time for clerics in the country to change their ser-mons by dwelling on how to protect the environment, imbibe right attitude and be law abiding, among others.

“It is time to change our sermons to how do we protect our environment and other positive attitudes as people listen more to their religious leaders than the governments, especially in Nigeria, as they are taken as role models,” the governor said. While citing poor parenting as being responsible for some of the challenges and social vices in the country which has now become a threat to us as a nation, Sanwo-Olu charged parents to take proper responsibility for the upbringing and training of their children, adding that government can build roads, schools and other infrastructure but the way parent trains their children is important.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Large religious gatherings spreading COVID-19, says PTF

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic (PTF) has accused religious organizations of holding large gatherings capable of spreading the virus. The PTF chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in his comments at a briefing yesterday called on state governments to enforce COVID-19 protocols and Non-Pharmaceutical Initiatives. He said: […]
News

WE WILL INTENSIFY ON CORPS MEMBERS’ SECURITY – Governor Fayemi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ekiti State Governor, His Excellency Dr. Kayode Fayemi has pledged that his administration will do more on the security and welfare of Corps members serving in the state. He made the promise when he received the Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim in his office in Ado Ekiti, the state […]
News

Diri laments lopsided revenue sharing formula

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has again bemoaned a situation where the adverse impact of oil exploration activities is felt by the people of the state, while other people are benefiting from the outcome of the production. The governor, who, therefore, called for a reversal of the situation, described as “unfair and unjust” […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica