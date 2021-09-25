Independence: Sanwo-Olu charges religious leaders on positive national orientation

Lagos State governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has called on religious leaders in the country to engage Nigerians on the importance of building strong family ties and proper child upbringing for a better nation. Speaking at a Special Jumaat to commemorate Nigeria’s 61st Independence at the Lagos State Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Alausa, the governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, said it is time for clerics in the country to change their ser-mons by dwelling on how to protect the environment, imbibe right attitude and be law abiding, among others.

“It is time to change our sermons to how do we protect our environment and other positive attitudes as people listen more to their religious leaders than the governments, especially in Nigeria, as they are taken as role models,” the governor said. While citing poor parenting as being responsible for some of the challenges and social vices in the country which has now become a threat to us as a nation, Sanwo-Olu charged parents to take proper responsibility for the upbringing and training of their children, adding that government can build roads, schools and other infrastructure but the way parent trains their children is important.

