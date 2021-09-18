Independent golf tourney: IBB Golf Club seeks National Council for Arts and Culture support

Poised to elevate its sport tourism golf tournament, IBB International Golf and Country Club has solicited the support of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) towards a successful hosting of its 61st Independence Day Golf Tournament.

This was made know during a visit to the Abuja headquarters of NCAC by s delegation from the club which comprised members of the tournament planning committee. The team was received by the Director General of NCAC, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe.

Speaking at the occasion, the head of the delegation, Mike Ikoja, disclosed that of members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) was firstly to show gratitude to Runsewe for his selfless contributions to the development of golf as evidenced in the IBB Golf and Country Club and to seek the support of NCAC for hosting of the 61st Independence Golf Tournament scheduled to hold between September 24 and October 1 at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja. Ikoja, who is the vice captain of the golf club maintained that over the years, the club has provided a platform for Nigerians and foreigners, the opportunity to recreate and network, while leveraging on the huge national and international brand values to enhance their businesses.

“The Independent Golf Tournament is the biggest event in the Club’s calendar in commemoration of Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary and the highlight of the event will be an international match between IBB Golf Club and golf clubs from some African countries,” he added. In his response, Runsewe thanked the delegation for the honour in recognising his little contributions to the development of the game of golf.

He said that golf as a unifying game always provides a veritable platform for people from all spheres of the society to share ideas. “Golf and culture are closely knitted and NCAC hopes to use the platform provided by the tournament to showcase some of them,” he said. Runsewe, who doubles as the President, World Crafts Council, African Region, pledged to dedicate the next edition of the Magazine on Golf published by him to the tournament, which will be distributed free.

Like this: Like Loading...