Independent Newspapers loses Editorial Board Chairman

Chairman, Editorial Board, Independent Newspapers, Mr. Donatus Duru is dead. Duru passed on after a protracted illness arising from kidney failure among other co-existing diseases including comorbidities, hypertension and hyperlipidemia. Duru had been battling renal disease and failure and was on treatment and dialysis at the Gbagada General Hospital, Gbagada, Lagos, ahead of kidney transplant before his death occurred on Sunday morning. The once ebullient Editorial Board Chairman, who is celebrated for regularly leading his dynamic team of eminent and experienced writers in churning out incisive and powerful editorials, his way of contributing to a better Nigeria, slipped into coma, after a lung failure last Tuesday. He did not recover until his unfortunate passage. Duru would be sorely missed for his industry, conscientious services, and was an amiable as well as a great team player at work. The management of Independent Newspapers wishes to condole with his immediate family and acquaintances as well as pray that God would comfort them at this trying time.
