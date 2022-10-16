Sports

India 2021: Gusau believes Flamingos will clinch last-eight ticket against Chile

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on India 2021: Gusau believes Flamingos will clinch last-eight ticket against Chile

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau is confident that Nigeria’s U17 Girls, Flamingos will reach the quarter-finals of the ongoing FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India on Monday.

The Flamingos are up against South American side, Chile inside the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar as from noon Nigeria time on Monday (4pm in India). Both teams have three points each but Africa’s best team boasts superior goals tally and will qualify if the game ends in a stalemate.

“Even though we need a draw to qualify, I have told the technical crew and the players to work hard for a win in order to sustain their winning mentality. That element is crucial for a team at this point in the tournament. Winning mentality ensures that you want to go for it no matter the situation or condition.

“They did well to get the goals against New Zealand but we need these three points as well so that the message can go out to our quarter-final opponents that we mean serious business,” he said.

The 4-0 win over New Zealand took the Flamingos to three points and plus three goals advantage, while their 6-0 thumping by group leaders Germany meant the Chileans remained on three points and with minus four goals.

Head Coach Bankole Olowookere has assured that his girls will not take their feet off the pedal against the South Americans.

“We are ready for another three points. We had a good win over New Zealand but I’m not happy we lost so many scoring chances. We cannot afford to do that against Chile.

“We are very focused because nothing has been won yet. It is another game in which we must give our very best and ensure we get a win.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Ghana in confusion over new coach ahead Eagles clash

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the country’s government are sharply divided over the choice of the new coach who will lead them in next month’s crucial 2022 World Cup playoffs against arch-rivals Nigeria. The GFA favour Otto Addo, who assisted sacked Milovan Rajevac at the disastrous AFCON in Cameroon, while the government will prefer former […]

Barcelona
Sports

Barcelona leave it late to beat Elche

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Substitute Nico Gonzalez scored a late winner as Barcelona edged past Elche in La Liga to end their three-game winless run in all competitions. Ferran Jutgla headed in an opener for the hosts after 16 minutes before 17-year-old Gavi grabbed his first La Liga goal with a superb solo effort.   Substitutes Tete Morente and […]
Sports

Inter see off Milan to reach Italian Cup final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Inter Milan beat city rivals AC Milan 3-0 on Tuesday to reach the Italian Cup final, where they will face either Juventus or Fiorentina. The semifinal second leg was closer than the scoreline suggested, but Inter ultimately were comfortable winners on aggregate after a goalless draw in the first […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica