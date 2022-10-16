India 2021: Gusau believes Flamingos will clinch last-eight ticket against Chile

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau is confident that Nigeria’s U17 Girls, Flamingos will reach the quarter-finals of the ongoing FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India on Monday.

The Flamingos are up against South American side, Chile inside the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar as from noon Nigeria time on Monday (4pm in India). Both teams have three points each but Africa’s best team boasts superior goals tally and will qualify if the game ends in a stalemate.

“Even though we need a draw to qualify, I have told the technical crew and the players to work hard for a win in order to sustain their winning mentality. That element is crucial for a team at this point in the tournament. Winning mentality ensures that you want to go for it no matter the situation or condition.

“They did well to get the goals against New Zealand but we need these three points as well so that the message can go out to our quarter-final opponents that we mean serious business,” he said.

The 4-0 win over New Zealand took the Flamingos to three points and plus three goals advantage, while their 6-0 thumping by group leaders Germany meant the Chileans remained on three points and with minus four goals.

Head Coach Bankole Olowookere has assured that his girls will not take their feet off the pedal against the South Americans.

“We are ready for another three points. We had a good win over New Zealand but I’m not happy we lost so many scoring chances. We cannot afford to do that against Chile.

“We are very focused because nothing has been won yet. It is another game in which we must give our very best and ensure we get a win.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...