India 2022: Coach says Flamingos’ll get better as team cruises to q’finals

Head coach of Nigeria girls U-17 team, Flamingos, Bankole Olowookere, has said the girls will continue to get better after defeating Chile in their final group game at the ongoing FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup.

Flamingos reached the quarter- finals of the competition in India after the girls scooped all three points from Chile in a 2-1 win in Bhubaneswar.

 

Blessing Emmanuel’s goal in the 4th minute of the game and Bisola Mosaku’s strike off a free-kick by dead-ball artist Miracle Usani with eight minutes left was enough to see Nigeria through at the Kalinga Stadium,  despite a late penalty converted by Roverner Tali.

The win earned the Flamingoes a place in the quarter-finals on Friday, with USA as opponents.

 

As was the case against New Zealand on Friday, the Flamingos created a slew of opportunities that were not converted, but Head Coach Bankole Olowookere assured the team will get even better as the tournament progresses.

 

“We missed several chances again, but I like the spirit of the team and we will get better as we go on in the competition. I am happy we made it into the last eight, and that we sustained our winning mentality even though we only needed a draw to sail through,” the coach said.

 

