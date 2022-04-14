Sports

India 2022: Egypt U17 girls arrive for clash with Flamingos

…as Bankole picks 20 for tie

The delegation of Egypt’s U17 girls for Sunday’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup third round, first leg encounter with Nigeria’s Flamingos has arrived in Abuja.
Flamingos, who bumped their counterparts from the Democratic Republic of Congo 8-0 on aggregate (3-0 in Kinshasa and 5-0 in Benin City) last month, will reach the final round of the qualifiers if they fly past their Egyptian counterparts.
Both teams clash at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Sunday, April 17 with the return leg to take place in Cairo on Friday, April 30.
The winner on aggregate will tango with the winner of the fixture between Ethiopia and South Africa for a place at this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, which will be staged in India, October 11 – 30.
Meanwhile, the Ivorian match officials appointed by the Confederation of African Football for Sunday’s encounter are also in Nigeria, led by Natacha Gérardine Konan (Referee). The others are Lou Djenan Danielle Ta (assistant referee 1), Ndeko Edwige Appia (assistant referee 2) and Zomadre Sonia Kore (fourth official). The match commissioner is Mervat Hussein Sadig from Sudan).
Meanwhile, Head Coach Olowookere Bankole has picked 20 players from the group in camp for the task of eliminating Egypt’s U17 girls and reaching the final round of African qualifiers for this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup.
The list is comprised of two goalkeepers, seven defenders, four midfielders and seven forwards.
Goalkeepers: Faith Omilana, Linda Jiwuaku
Defenders: Blessing Sunday, Comfort Folorunsho, Tumininu Adeshina, Olamide Oyinlola, Omamuzo Edafe, Miracle Usani, Confidence Nwoha
Midfielders: Blessing Emmanuel, Taiwo Afolabi, Chidera Okenwa, Joy Igbokwe
Forwards: Aminat Bello, Mercy Itimi, Alvine Da-Zossu, Anastasia Atume, Opeyemi Ajakaiye, Yetunde Ayantosho, Adaobi Okah

 

