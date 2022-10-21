Sports

India 2022: Flamingos aim to end quarterfinal jinx; tackle US in Mumbai

Nigeria’s Flamingos are bidding to end their jinx of not progressing to the semifinal of the FIFA U-17 World Cup as they face the United States of America in the quarterfinal of the competition today. The Flamingos opened their campaign in India with a 2-1 loss to Germany but won their successive matches with victory over New Zealand and Chile by 4-0 and 2-1 respectively. The stage is now set for a showdown at Navi Mumbai, a planned ultra-modern city that is only 25 kilometres from the Indian capital city of Mumbai.

The tie takes place by 2 noon Nigeria time at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium. Nigeria, who would be aiming to break their quarterfinal jinx at this competition, are up against USA for the first time at this level and this encounter is an opportunity for the West Africans to make history.

Having failed to reach the semi-finals in six previous editions, the Nigerians set out to achieve the impossible, ending the country’s 14-year wait for a last-four berth on their fourth quarterfinal appearance. However, they will need to improve on their finishing if they are to go past a USA team, who parade the exciting Onyeka Gamero, whose father is Nigerian. Onyeka was one of seven starters USA rested for a final group game against Morocco that they won 4-0.

 

