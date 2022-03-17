India 2022: Flamingos’ coach aim for another victory against DR Congo

…as match officials arrive Benin for qualifier

The Flamingos of Nigeria will on Saturday, March 19, looking forward to defeating their opponent, DR Congo, in the second leg of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifying match between the U-17 girls of Nigeria and those of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The encounter is one of the second round, second leg of the African series for the championship to be hosted by India in October. Flamingos won the first leg in Kinshasa 3-0 on March 6th. The Flamingos arrived in Benin City on Tuesday evening, with Coach Bankole Olowookere insisting his girls will go all out for victory despite the massive advantage from the opening leg. “There is no complacency in our camp,” the coach said. “Every match must be approached with the mentality of gaining victory.

We did well in Kinshasa but the girls wasted a number of scoring chances and we have been working on that. Clinical precision is key for any team that wants to win matches and tournaments.” Meanwhile, the match officials for Saturday’s 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifying match between the U-17 girls of Nigeria and those of the Democratic Republic of Congo will arrive in Nigeria on Thursday. Beninoise official Laurande Offin Kayode has been selected by the Confederation of African Football to be referee for the match, alongside her compatriots Nafissatou Yekini Shitou (assistant referee 1), Djaria Bio Yacoubou (assistant referee 2) and Aurore Christelle Ligan (fourth official). The Match Commissioner is Christine Ziga from Ghana.

