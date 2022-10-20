Sports

India 2022: Flamingos countenance ‘interesting encounter’ with USA in Mumbai

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Nigeria’s U17 girls say they foresee an interesting encounter when they tackle United States of America in Navi Mumbai in one of the quarter finals matches of this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals.

The Flamingos lost narrowly, 2-1, to another powerhouse of women’s football, Germany in their first match of the competition but have since overcome stage-fright and were worthy 4-0 and 2-1 winners over New Zealand and Chile respectively.

Navi Mumbai, a planned ultra-modern city that is only 25 kilometres from the Indian capital city of Mumbai, is the venue for this titanic clash set for the Dr. DY Patil Stadium as from 12 noon Nigeria time on Friday.

Nigeria, who would be aiming to break their quarterfinal jinx at this competition, are up against USA for the first time at this level and this encounter is an opportunity for the West Africans to make history.

Having failed to reach the semi-finals in six previous editions, the Nigerians set out to achieve the impossible, ending the country’s 14-year wait for a last-four berth on their fourth quarterfinal appearance.

The Americans will hope to reach the semis for the first time since 2008 when they finished as runners-up at the inaugural edition in New Zealand.

Impossible is nothing, really. On July 25 2010, in Augsburg, Nigeria’s U20 girls, Falconets came from behind to defeat USA on penalties in one of the quarter-final matches of the 2010 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Germany. The match ended 1-1 and the Falconets went on to win 4-2 after a penalty shootout.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Son ‘accepts’ substitution after Spurs star’s tantrum

Posted on Author Reporter

    Tottenham forward Son Heung-min insisted he “accepted” Antonio Conte’s decision to substitute him in Thursday’s crucial 3-0 win over Arsenal despite his angry reaction to the decision. Son scored Tottenham’s third goal early in the second half as Conte’s side demolished their north London rivals to reignite their hopes of a top four […]
Sports

Sanity returns to National Stadium as committee completes task

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Sanity finally returned to the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos as the Ministerial Implementation Committee on Restoration of the edify complete their task. The committee started their work at the start of September with the demolition of makeshift shops at the stadium and they have not finished their duty as they report to the minister, Sunday […]
Sports

Kenyan cyclist, Kangangi, dies in crash

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Kenyan cyclist Suleiman Kangangi has died following a high-speed crash in a race in the United States on Saturday. The 33-year-old, who raced for the East African based Team Amani, was taking part in the Overland gravel race in Vermont – a 59-mile dirt-road contest including almost 7,000ft of climbing, reports the BBC. “Sule is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica