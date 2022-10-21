Sports

India 2022: Flamingos defeat USA to reach semis

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria reached the FIFAU17 Women’s World Cup semi finals for the first time when the Flamingos kept their nerves to defeat the United States of America 4-3 on penalties in a pulsating quarter-final in Navi Mumbai on Friday.

It had been tagged a battle of David against Goliath and the Americans ratcheted up the pressure to get an early goal after the game eventually started following a long delay due to adverse weather conditions. But Africa’s best team defended stoutly and showed no signs they could easily be brow-beaten.

The game flowed back and forth and Nigeria would go into the lead in the 27th minute when the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) adjudged that Aminat Omowunmi Bello had been unfairly hacked in the box as Nigeria launched an onslaught. Right back Omamuzo Edafe scored from the spot.

The Americans, seeking a place in the last four for the first time in 14 years, were back on level terms 13 minutes later, after an unlucky Comfort Folorunsho diverted a fierce shot at the edge of the area past goalkeeper Faith Omilana.

Both teams fought gamely in a battling second half, and the Americans were denied by Nigeria’s stout defending once more when Miracle Usani heaved the ball away after Omilana had been teased out by Gamero Onyeka with six minutes left.

It went straight into penalties after 90 minutes and Edidiong Etim, Immaculata Offiong, Miracle Usani and Omamuzo Edafe scored for Nigeria while defender Comfort Folorunsho missed. Her miss did not matter as Emri blew her kick wide and substitute goalkeeper Linda Jiwuaku saved from Bhuta to give Nigeria the day.

Victory somewhat recreated the events of July 25, 2010 in Augsburg, Germany when the Nigeria U20 girls defeated their USA counterparts 4-2 on a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in a FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup quarter-final match.

The Flamingos will now take on the winner of the encounter between Colombia and Tanzania in the semi finals.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Ligue 1: Mbappe, Neymar score hat-tricks as PSG thump Clermont

Posted on Author Reporter

    Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both scored hat-tricks as Paris Saint-Germain romped to a 6-1 thrashing of struggling Clermont on Saturday to move closer to winning Ligue 1. Mbappe, who has still not decided whether he will stay at PSG beyond this season, scored twice and had three assists in last weekend’s 5-1 rout […]
Sports

Sadiq injury big blow to club, Eagles – Adepoju

Posted on Author Okikioluwa Maraiyesa

…player set for surgery in Vitora today Former international, Mutiu Adepoju, has described the injury sustained by Super Eagles striker, Umar Sadiq, as a big blow to his club, Real Sociedad, and Super Eagles of Nigeria. Speaking with our correspondent on the telephone, the LaLiga Ambassador said the club actually paid a club record fee […]
Sports

Napoli offer Osimhen new contract to chase Real, others away

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

In a bid to fend off interest from big European sides, Italian club, Napoli have offered Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, a contract extension. Osimhen has been in fine form this season which has attracted big sides including Real Madrid and Manchester United who are planning to snap the forward up by next summer. However, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica