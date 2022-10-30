Sports

India 2022: Flamingos go big for bronze medals against Germany

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigeria will seek to end their FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup on a high when they battle Germany for the bronze medals in India on Sunday.

Both teams lost their semi final games on Wednesday, Nigeria to Colombia on penalties and Germany to Spain via a last-minute goal by the cup winners.

Africa’s best team came within a kick of reaching the final during the penalty shootout against Colombia, but defender Omamuzo Edafe’s effort agonisingly came off the upright. Then Comfort Folorunsho’s kick bounded against the body of the Colombian goalkeeper in sudden death and the South Americans prevailed.

Nigeria and Germany squared off in the two teams’ first match of the competition, back on October 11, at the same venue, with the Germans having to battle back from behind following Miracle Usani’s opener for the Flamingos through a a free-kick.

The Nigerian team has remained unbeaten in regulation time since then, defeating New Zealand 4-0 and Chile 2-1, and then prevailing over United States of America on penalty shootout in the quarter-finals after a 1-1 stalemate.

In the semi finals, Nigeria and Colombia finished scoreless before the penalty shootout that eventually turned out in favour of the South Americans.

“The girls gave a very good account of themselves but it was not to be. We have the bronze medal match to contend with and we will throw everything into it,” Head Coach, Bankole Olowookere said on Saturday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Heavyweights battle for dominance in Africa’s WCQ tournament

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Heavyweight nations will battle for dominance in Africa’s 2022 World Cup Qualifying tournament, as Matchday 2 of the group stage sees 20 fixtures played across the continent from Sunday 5 to Tuesday, September 7. The pick of matches is definitely Monday night’s meeting of Cote d’Ivoire and Cameroon in Abidjan, with the Elephants needing to […]
Sports

AFCON Qualifier: We’ll make our fans proud against S/Leone – Musa

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Super Eagles skipper, Ahmed Musa, has said the team will make the country’s fans happy and proud when they clash with Sierra Leone today in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja. Musa said it was sad that the last time they played at the same arena in a World […]
Sports

AFN Election: Okowa promises new dawn for athletes

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

  The chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, Tonobok Okowa, has promised a new dawn for athletes in the country if voted in as the president of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria. Okowa, who on Friday emerged as South-South zonal representative in Benin City, Edo State, said the athletes would be the major beneficiaries […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica