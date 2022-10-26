Sports

India 2022: Flamingos seek to reach FIFA World Cup final

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Nigeria’s Flamingos have already pulled up a few trees at the ongoing FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals in India, but they feel even more motivated to reach the Championship Match at the expense of Colombia whom they play in the first semi-final on Wednesday Already, the Flamingos have become the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, after sensationally ejecting the United States on Friday.

It can be recalled that Nigeria is also the only African country to have played in the Final of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup. The first time was in Germany in 2010, when the Falconets lost 0-2 to Germany after an early goal by Player of the Tournament Alexander Popp and an unfortunate own goal by defender Osinachi Ohale in Bielefeld.

The second time was in Canada in 2014, when the Germans again prevailed by the odd goal after extra time in Montreal On Wednesday, historymaking Coach Bankole Olowookere will again bank on goalkeeper Faith Omilana, defenders Miracle Usani, Tumininu Adeshina, Comfort Folorunsho, and Blessing Emmanuel, midfielders Taiwo Afolabi, Alvine Dah- Zossu and Blessing Sunday, and forwards Opeyemi Ajakaye, Edidiong Etim and Aminat Omowunmi Bello. The Flamingos’ fire-power is not in doubt, having scored a total of eight goals in open play, conceding four. They have put a total of 36 shots on target, making them the side that has created the most opportunities of the four teams left in the competition. Wednesday’s encounter starts at noon Nigeria time.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Arsenal owners have ‘no intention’ of selling after Super League backlash

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal’s owners do not plan to sell the Premier League club despite the intense backlash following their involvement in the breakaway European Super League, director Josh Kroenke said. Arsenal were one of six English clubs who signed up for the project before withdrawing amid a storm of protest from fans, players and the British […]
Sports

NPFL: Continental football returns to S’West as Remo secures 3rd position

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Continental football will return to the SouthWest zone of the country for the first time since 2018 as Remo Stars secured CAF Confederation Cup slot with a 3-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes in the final game of the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League season. Andy Okpe’s hattrick secured third position ahead of Kwara United who […]
Sports

Europa League: Man United ‘have to take it to next step’ – Harry Maguire

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United defender Harry Maguire says they “have to take it to the next step” after losing the Europa League semi-final 2-1 to Sevilla. The Red Devils – who have not won a trophy in three seasons – lost in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup, FA Cup and Europa League this season. “Losing is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica