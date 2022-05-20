Sports

India 2022: Flamingos set to put one leg in World Cup

Nigeria’s U-17 girls are pumped up to do the hard work away from home by scoring as many goals as possible against hosts Ethiopia when both teams clash in a FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final round, first leg encounter in Addis Ababa on Friday. Fourteen goals for and none against is the tally of the Nigerian girls in this campaign, after 8-0 and 6-0 aggregate wins over DR Congo and Egypt respectively. Having won their two away games in the series, the Flamingos are determined to achieve another handsome win that will all but hand them the ticket to the finals in India in October this year. The Nigeria delegation arrived in Addis Ababa on Wednesday night – which was at the behest of the technical crew as Ethiopia is high altitude territory. Head Coach Bankole Olowookere told thenff. com that his girls are upbeat about Friday’s encounter and will go all out for a win.

 

