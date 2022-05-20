India 2022: Flamingos set to put one leg in World Cup

Nigeria’s U-17 girls are pumped up to do the hard work away from home by scoring as many goals as possible against hosts Ethiopia when both teams clash in a FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final round, first leg encounter in Addis Ababa on Friday. Fourteen goals for and none against is the tally of the Nigerian girls in this campaign, after 8-0 and 6-0 aggregate wins over DR Congo and Egypt respectively. Having won their two away games in the series, the Flamingos are determined to achieve another handsome win that will all but hand them the ticket to the finals in India in October this year. The Nigeria delegation arrived in Addis Ababa on Wednesday night – which was at the behest of the technical crew as Ethiopia is high altitude territory. Head Coach Bankole Olowookere told thenff. com that his girls are upbeat about Friday’s encounter and will go all out for a win.
EPL: West Ham strike late in thriller with Chelsea
*As Bournemouth’s woes continue, wins for Arsenal, Everton Andriy Yarmolenko’s last-gasp winner settled an eventful London derby with Chelsea and delivered a huge boost to West Ham United’s hopes of avoiding relegation. In a topsy-turvy game, which saw West Ham infuriated when Tomas Soucek’s first-half goal was ruled out by VAR, substitute Yarmolenko made the […]
EPL: Kane deserved red card, could have broken Robertson’s leg – Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could have broken Andy Robertson’s leg with a first-half tackle that should have resulted in a red card in a feisty 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Sunday. Shortly after giving Tottenham the lead with his first league goal for two months, Kane […]
EPL: Brighton boost survival hopes with win over Spurs
*Salah double helps Liverpool up to third *Bamford inspires Leeds win at Leicester as Tuchel earns first Chelsea victory Brighton punished a lacklustre Tottenham to grab their first home league win and go seven points clear of the drop. Leandro Trossard grabbed the game’s only goal, side-footing in Pascal Gross’ cutback after 17 minutes. And […]
