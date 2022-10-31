India 2022: Flamingos survive Germany scare to clinch bronze

Nigeria’s Flamingos’s survived a scare from Germany after surrendering a three goal lead and rallied back to win Africas’ first medal at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. Nigeria defeated their counterpart from Germany 3-2 on penalties with the regulation time ending 3-3.

Both teams started the competition playing against each other, with the Germans coming back from a goal down to win 2-1 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. History almost repeat itself again as the Flamingos allowed Germany into the game despite leading 3-0 at a time.

The Europeans, who lost by a 90th minute goal to Cup holders Spain in Wednesday’s second semi-final, started the brighter side and had the ball in the net through Marie Steiner in the 5th minute off a cross from Laura Gloning.

But the Video Assistant Referee ruled if offside. Nigeria took the lead in the 21st minute through power forward Opeyemi Ajakaye, after she got the better of Eve Boettcher from a flowing move.

Goalkeeper Faith Omilana saved from Gloning five minutes later but Nigeria should have been 2-0 up in time-added-on in the first half only for Chidera Okenwa to miss a one-onone with Boettcher

