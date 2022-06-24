India 2022: Flamingos’ World Cup opponents to emerge in Zurich today

Nigeria’s opponents at this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup finals will emerge this afternoon during the draw ceremony scheduled for the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. Already, an Asiatic lioness nicknamed Ibha has been revealed as the Official Mascot of the 16-nation championship, which will hold from Friday 11 – Sunday 30 October in three Indian cities of Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai.

Nigeria, Morocco and Tanzania will fly Africa’s flag, to contend for the trophy against hosts India, China, Japan, New Zealand, USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Germany, Spain and France in the seventh edition of the biennial tournament that was launched in New Zealand 14 years ago. India hosted the FIFA U-17 World Cup for the boys in 2018 and were slated to host the girls’ event two years ago, but the COVID- 19 pandemic aborted that, necessitating a postponement and scaling down of the original host cities to three.

