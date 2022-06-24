Sports

India 2022: Flamingos’ World Cup opponents to emerge in Zurich today

Nigeria’s opponents at this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup finals will emerge this afternoon during the draw ceremony scheduled for the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. Already, an Asiatic lioness nicknamed Ibha has been revealed as the Official Mascot of the 16-nation championship, which will hold from Friday 11 – Sunday 30 October in three Indian cities of Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai.

Nigeria, Morocco and Tanzania will fly Africa’s flag, to contend for the trophy against hosts India, China, Japan, New Zealand, USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Germany, Spain and France in the seventh edition of the biennial tournament that was launched in New Zealand 14 years ago. India hosted the FIFA U-17 World Cup for the boys in 2018 and were slated to host the girls’ event two years ago, but the COVID- 19 pandemic aborted that, necessitating a postponement and scaling down of the original host cities to three.

 

Sports

Oliseh: Osimhen perfect for Arsenal

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Former Super Eagles star and coach, Sunday Oliseh, has said Napoli and Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, is the kind of player Arsenal require to return to UEFA Champions League football. Osimhen is believed to be on Arsenal’s radar for a summer move as the Gunners aim to return to the UEFA Champions League next season. […]
Sports

B’Stars vs Eagles: Nigeria requests for 10,000 tickets

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as repairs start on battered Cape Coast Stadium The Nigeria Football Federation has requested for 10,000 tickets for the 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana, according to reports. The NFF have made advanced preparations ahead of the crucial encounter against their West Africa rivals later this month. According to sources, Ghana’s Ministry of Youth and […]
Sports

Amokachi blasts NFF for abandoning ‘working structure

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Ex-Nigeria international striker Daniel Amokachi has said football development ebbed in the country after the Nigeria Football Federation abandoned developmental structures that guaranteed success in the past.   The former Super Eagles strikersaidNigerianfootballthrivedin the past because of deliberate effortstodeveloplocalfootballwhich produced great players. He said the degeneration came when the NFF decided to ditch a model […]

