Sports

India 2022: Flamingos zoom to semis after beating USA

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria reached the FIFAU17 Women’s World Cup semi finals for the first time when the Flamingos kept their nerves to defeat the United States of America 4-3 on penalties in a pulsating quarter-final in Navi Mumbai on Friday. It had been tagged a battle of David against Goliath and the Americans ratcheted up the pressure to get an early goal after the game eventually started following a long delay due to adverse weather conditions. But Africa’s best team defended stoutly and showed no signs they could easily be brow-beaten.

The game flowed back and forth and Nigeria would go into the lead in the 27th minute when the Video Assistant Referee adjudged that Aminat Omowunmi Bello had been unfairly hacked in the box as Nigeria launched an onslaught. Right back Omamuzo Edafe scored from the spot.

The Americans, seeking a place in the last four for the first time in 14 years, were back on level terms 13 minutes later, after an unlucky Comfort Folorunsho diverted a fierce shot at the edge of the area past goalkeeper Faith Omilana. Both teams fought gamely in a battling second half, and the Americans were denied by Nigeria’s stout defending once more when Miracle Usani heaved the ball away after Omilana had been teased out by Gamero Onyeka with six minutes left.

It went straight into penalties after 90 minutes and Edidiong Etim, Immaculata Offiong, Miracle Usani and Omamuzo Edafe scored for Nigeria while defender Comfort Folorunsho missed. Her miss did not matter as Emri blew her kick wide and substitute goalkeeper Linda Jiwuaku saved from Bhuta to give Nigeria the day

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Rohr: Ikpeba, Udeze fault NFF over timing

Posted on Author Segun Bailey and Ademola Adewusi

Two former Nigerian internationals, Victor Ikpeba and Ifeanyi Udeze have faulted the Nigeria Football over the sacking of former Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr with barely three weeks to the start of the Africa Nations Cup.   The NFF on Sunday announced the sack of the Franco-German after an online executive meeting of the football […]
Sports

StarTimes secures broadcasting rights for LaLiga, UEFA Nations League

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

From September, StarTimes will be the home of Lionel Messi and Christian Ronaldo as the Digital TV operator has acquired broadcasting rights of LaLiga Santander and the UEFA Nations League.   StarTimes secured four-season transmission rights for the Spanish top league, which will be broadcast in French language, from 2020/21 to 2024 across sub-Saharan Africa. […]
Sports

Etoro Emmanuel from Akwa Ibom Shows Talent

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Etoro Emmanuel from Akwa Ibom has shown tremendous potential and talent in her debut at the CBN Junior Tennis Championship Circuit currently taking place at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club. Playing in the same round robin group as current 14 & Under champion Khadijat Mohammed, Emmanuel showed some good hand skills and footwork in her […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica