India 2022: Gallant Flamingos edged 2-1 by Germany

European champions Germany came back from one goal down to edge Nigeria 2-1 in their opening game at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals in India on Tuesday.

Top scorer Opeyemi Ajakaye struck the woodwork in the 18th minute as the Flamingos started brightly, but defender Miracle Usani headed the rebound wide.

However, Usani would enter the tournament books when she powered into the net a free-kick in the 30th minute to give Nigeria hope. Goalkeeper Faith Omilana came up with two great saves to preserve Nigeria’s lead as the Flamingos led 1-0 at the break.

The well-drilled Germans scored twice in the second period to scoop all three points, after Svea Stold equalised four minutes into the second half and Albert Mura scored a second in the 61st minute.

The Flamingos will be back on the turf of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday to seek three points against New Zealand.

RESULT

Nigeria 1 – 2 Germany

 

Our Reporters

