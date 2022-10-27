India 2022: Nigeria, Germany clash again for bronze as Flamingos falter on penalties against Colombia

Nigeria’s Flamingos will on Saturday clash with their German counterparts for the bronze medal in the ongoing 7th FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India after they lost to Colombia in the semi-finals on Wednesday. Germany were also pipped 1-0 by the defending champions Spain to set up a second clash with their group opponents.

Colombia won the lottery of a penalty shootout after defender Comfort Folorunsho hit her kick against Luisa Agudelo in sudden death to send the South Americans into the final. Both teams had battled to a grim scoreless draw in Goa on Wednesday evening and just like it happened against the United States on Friday, the Flamingos’ coaching crew had thrown in second-choice goalie Linda Jiwuaku for the shootout and relieved the brilliant Faith Omilana.

Omilana virtually kept Nigeria in the tie with five big saves, with the Flamingos’ forward-line failing to create many chances. Big defender Mary Espitaleta rocked the crossbar from 23 yards in the 29th minute as the South Americans poured forward.

