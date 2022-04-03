Sports

India 2022: Olowookere calls 25 to Flamingos’ camp ahead Egypt fixture

Head Coach, Bankole Olowookere, has invited 25 players to the camp of the U17 Girls’ National Team ahead of this month’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 third round fixture against their Egyptian counterparts.

 

The Flamingos trounced their counterparts from the Democratic Republic of Congo 8-0 on aggregate (3-0 in Kinshasa and 5-0 in Benin City) to reach the third round of the series.

 

Two goals from Opeyemi Ajakaiye and one each from Tumininu Adeshina, Anastasia Atume and Taiwo Afolabi accounted for the Congolese when they visited Benin City on 19th March. Bankole has included all his regulars in the list of 25, who have been instructed to report at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Abuja on Sunday, 3rd April for resumption of camping programme.

Goalkeepers Faith Omilana and Linda Jiwuaka, defenders Blessing Sunday, Comfort Folorunsho, Tumininu Adeshina and Miracle Usani, midfielders Blessing Emmanuel, Taiwo Afolabi and Aminat Bello, and forwards Alvine Dah-Zossu, Anastasia Atume and Opeyemi Ajakaiye are among those invited. The Flamingos will host the Egyptians at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Sunday, 17th April, with the return leg in Cairo on Saturday, 30th April.

 

