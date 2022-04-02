India 2022: Olowookere calls 25 to Flamingos’ camp ahead Egypt fixture

Head Coach Bankole Olowookere has invited 25 players to the camp of the U17 Girls’ National Team ahead of this month’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 third round fixture against their Egyptian counterparts.

The Flamingos trounced their counterparts from the Democratic Republic of Congo 8-0 on aggregate (3-0 in Kinshasa and 5-0 in Benin City) to reach the third round of the series. Two goals from Opeyemi Ajakaiye and one each from Tumininu Adeshina, Anastasia Atume and Taiwo Afolabi accounted for the Congolese when they visited Benin City on March 19.

Bankole has included all his regulars in the list of 25, who have been instructed to report at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Abuja on Sunday, April 3 for resumption of camping programme.

Goalkeepers Faith Omilana and Linda Jiwuaka, defenders Blessing Sunday, Comfort Folorunsho, Tumininu Adeshina and Miracle Usani, midfielders Blessing Emmanuel, Taiwo Afolabi and Aminat Bello, and forwards Alvine Dah-Zossu, Anastasia Atume and Opeyemi Ajakaiye are among those invited.

The Flamingos will host the Egyptians at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Sunday, April 17, with the return leg in Cairo on Saturday, April 30.

FLAMINGOS INVITED TO CAMP FOR EGYPT:

Goalkeepers: Faith Omilana (Honey Badgers); Linda Jiwuaku (Confluence Queens); Jessica Chikamso (Rivers Angels); Doris Ohia (Naija Ratels)

Defenders: Blessing Sunday (Edo Queens); Comfort Folorunsho (Delta Queens); Tumininu Adeshina (Naija Ratels); Mamusoz Edafe (Rivers Angels); Olamide Oyinlola (Naija Ratels); Miracle Usani (Abia Angels); Confidence Nwoha (Nasarawa Amazons); Kemi Soremekun (Confluence Queens)

Midfielders: Blessing Emmanuel (Naija Ratels); Taiwo Afolabi (Delta Queens); Chidera Okenwa (Abia Angels); Aminat Bello (SGH Queens); Joy Igbokwe (Mees Palace)

Forwards: Mercy Itimi (Bayelsa Queens); Alvine Da-Zossu (Osun Babes); Anastasia Atume (Honey Badgers); Raheemot Adebayo (FC Robo Queens); Olaide Mosaku (Prince Kazeem Eletu Queens); Opeyemi Ajakaiye (FC Robo Queens); Yetunde Ayantosho (Osun Babes); Adaobi Okah (Edo Queens)

