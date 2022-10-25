India 2022: Olowookere confident of booking final ticket

The Head Coach of Nigeria’s Flamingos, Bankole Olowookere, has exuded confidence that the team will surely secure a passage to the final of the ongoing 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India by defeating their semifinal opponents, Co-lombia.

The Flamingos defeated USA 4-3 on penalties in the quarterfinal stage and will be up against Colombia who defeated another African side, Tanzania in the quarterfinal. Speaking with NAN, the coach said that the coaching crew would correct all the lapses since the beginning of their game in India. According to him, they have been working tediously on the team since their last match against the USA on Friday.

“We are at the crucial time of the Championship now! we thank God for bringing us so far to this level,” he said.

“The most important thing for me now is who says we cannot have our way and play the final match. “We, the coaches need to do more, and especially the players also need to work hard; they have gone so far and they must end the journey with victory.

“They need to be more serious, and concentrate on their game and they should not see any team or player superior to them. “They will continue to play as a team and they must always wear the winning spirit at the back of their mind; they will make us victorious at the end of this match.”

