Sports

India 2022: Rampant Flamingos knock DR Congo 3-0 in Kinshasa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria’s U17 girls, Flamingos ran riot round their hosts, DR Congo and earned a 3-0 victory in their FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup second round, first leg encounter in Kinshasa on yesterday.

 

The three-time World Cup quarterfinalists started the game like a house on fire, and dominated the hosts to such a degree that it was a surprise the opening goal did not come until the 36th minute. Defender Miracle Usani drove the ball forward and pulled out for Blessing Emmanuel to score the Flamingos’ first goal of the day.

 

There were near –misses and shunned penalty appeals, so there were no more goals as the first half ended 1-0 in favour of Nigeria. In the second half, the Flamingos blasted a couple of free-kicks against the wall, and goalkeeper Faoth Omilana ensured there was no silver lining for the home team.

 

In the 63rd minute, Coach Bankole Olowookere threw Raheemot Adebayo and Anastasia Atume into the fray, pulling out Aminat Bello and Kafayat Bashiru.

 

The changes  brought instant reward as Atume was fouled near the Congolese goal area, and Tumininu Adeshina rammed the ball into the net for Nigeria’s second. Atume missed a sitter two minutes later, but with 14 minutes to go, Taiwo Ajakaye took on the Congolese defence and teased out goalkeeper Lumela before finishing smoothly for Nigeria’s third goal.

 

The Congolese finished the tie with only 10 players after Nwanji was shown the red card 20 minutes to full time.

 

Both teams clash again on Saturday, 19th March at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, with the Flamingos already with a leg into the third round, where they have the U17 girls of Egypt waiting.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: West Ham stun Liverpool to go third

Posted on Author Reporter

  West Ham stunned Liverpool as they secured a huge victory that moved them above their opponents into third in the Premier League and dented the Reds’ title hopes. Liverpool went into this game looking to set a new club record of 26 league games unbeaten, as well as get a win that would move […]
Sports

Osimhen, Ndidi, Eagles’ most valuable players’

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Victor Osimhen has joined his Super Eagles teammate Wilfred Ndidi as the most valuable Nigerian player after his rating shot up to 60 million euros.     Osimhen, who was valued at 3.5 million euros in 2019, has seen his value shoot up to 60million in less than three years following stellar showing for Charleroi, […]
Sports

Report: Messi ‘tells Barca he wants to leave’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi has reportedly told Barcelona he wants to leave the club immediately in the wake of their Champions League failure. Messi cut a desolate figure as his side were thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final on Friday night. It has led to Messi considering his future – and Esporte Interativo now […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica