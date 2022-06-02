Sports

India 2022: Senegalese match officials arrive for Flamingos, Ethiopia clash

Posted on

Nigeria is set to pick up another FIFA World Cup ticket in women’s football as the U-17 Girls, Flamingos go up against their Ethiopian counterparts in the final round, final leg of their FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup fixture at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday. The Flamingos won the first leg in Addis Ababa penultimate weekend 1-0, with a strike by goal-a-game forward Opeyemi Ajakaiye, who now has six goals in the campaign. Officials forthebig match are scheduledto arriveNigeriaonThursday, ledbySenegalese referee Mame Coumba Faye, who will take charge of proceedings. She will be assisted by compatriots Adia Isseu Cisse (assistant referee 1), Fatou Bintou Sene (assistant referee 2) and Fatou Thioune (fourth official). The match commissioner is Aisha Nalule from Uganda while Emmanuella Grace Aglago from Ghana will serve as the referee assessor.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Auction house extends Maradona sale after lack of bids

Posted on Author Reporter

  An auction house tasked with selling some 90 items owned by the late football icon Diego Maradona announced on Monday it was extending the deadline to submit bids after the most expensive pieces were unsold. Sunday’s virtual auction failed to attract any big bidders with the largest single offer of $2 150 for a […]
Politics Sports

Tokyo 2020: Qadri out of table tennis

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s Aruna Qadri has crashed out of the table tennis event of the Tokyo Olympics after losing 4-2 to Brazil’s Gustavo Tsuboi in the third round on Tuesday morning. The ouster of Africa’s number one means all the four representatives of Team Nigeria in the table tennis event have crashed out. Incidentally, for reasons […]
Sports

NFF celebrates partnership with“33” Export Lager Beer, Amstel Malta Ultra

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Foremost Nigerian brands, “33” Export Lager beer and Amstel Malta Ultra were top on the list of brands celebrated Wednesday night in Lagos by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). The NFF in an elaborate ceremony dubbed ‘Dinner with the Best of Nigeria Corporates’ gave special recognitions to the brands for the unwavering support it continues […]

