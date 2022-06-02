India 2022: Senegalese match officials arrive for Flamingos, Ethiopia clash

Nigeria is set to pick up another FIFA World Cup ticket in women’s football as the U-17 Girls, Flamingos go up against their Ethiopian counterparts in the final round, final leg of their FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup fixture at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday. The Flamingos won the first leg in Addis Ababa penultimate weekend 1-0, with a strike by goal-a-game forward Opeyemi Ajakaiye, who now has six goals in the campaign. Officials forthebig match are scheduledto arriveNigeriaonThursday, ledbySenegalese referee Mame Coumba Faye, who will take charge of proceedings. She will be assisted by compatriots Adia Isseu Cisse (assistant referee 1), Fatou Bintou Sene (assistant referee 2) and Fatou Thioune (fourth official). The match commissioner is Aisha Nalule from Uganda while Emmanuella Grace Aglago from Ghana will serve as the referee assessor.
