India bans Mastercard from issuing new cards

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Wednesday, indefinitely barred Mastercard Inc from issuing new debit or credit cards to domestic customers for violating data storage rules, dealing a blow to the U.S. company in a key market, according to Reuters.

The news agency reported that the RBI said, in a notification, that Mastercard had not complied with data storage rules from 2018 that require foreign card networks to store Indian payments data “only in India” so the regulator can have “unfettered supervisory access.” “Notwithstanding lapse of considerable time and adequate opportunities being given, the entity (Mastercard) has been found to be noncompliant with the directions,” the RBI said. The ban takes effect on July 22. The move comes less than three months after India’s central bank barred American Express and Diners Club International, owned by Discover Financial Services, from issuing new cards due to similar violations.

