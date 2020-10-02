News

India congratulates Nigeria on 60th independence anniversary

…says engagements deep, multidimensional

India yesterday felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari and the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the occasion of the country’s 60th independence anniversary. According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a letter delivered by the High Commission of India in Nigeria from the Honorable President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, on behalf of himself and the government and people of India to the Nigerian leader, noted that; “India and Nigeria have always enjoyed close and friendly relations,” adding that the ‘engagement is age-old, deep-rooted and multidimensional.’ “India and Nigeria seek healthy growth and prosperity for both nations and share common concerns, priorities and approach on major international issues,” he added.

Our Reporters

