News

India coronavirus cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

India reported 40,953 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the biggest daily jump in nearly four months, with its richest state and economic backbone Maharashtra accounting for more than half the infections.
Deaths rose by 188 to 159,404, the health ministry reported, underscoring a resurgence of the virus in the world’s third worst affected country, after the United States and Brazil, reports Reuters.
Some regions in India have already reimposed containment measures, including lockdowns and restaurant closures, and more are being considered.
Doctors have blamed the fresh infection wave on people’s relaxed attitude to mask-wearing and other social distancing measures, warning that hospital wards were swiftly filling up in states like Maharashtra.
Maharashtra reported a record 25,681 cases, including 3,000 in the financial capital of Mumbai, over the past 24 hours.
The state of 112 million people has imposed a lockdown in some districts and put curbs on cinemas, hotels and restaurants until the end of the month. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that a wider lockdown is an option, according to local media.
The rise in India’s COVID-19 cases peaked at nearly 100,000 a day in September, and had been falling steadily until late last month.
In addition to Maharashtra, the Indian states of Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh all reported a surge in new cases.
The capital, New Delhi, has reported a steady rise in infections over the last two weeks, prompting city authorities to scale up an immunisation drive to 125,000 doses per day, from about 40,000.
Many Indians have started questioning the government’s highly publicised vaccine exports campaign when only a fraction of the country’s 1.35 billion people have been inoculated.
The government has announced plans to inoculate 300 million people, or a fifth of the population, by August. Yet only 42 million have been vaccinated so far, while the world’s biggest vaccine maker has gifted or exported almost 60 million doses.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

DNA traced my ancestry to Igbo race –Pastor TD Jakes

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Popular American preacher, Bishop T.D Jakes, has revealed that he discovered that his ancestors were Igbo from Nigeria. Jakes, the Bishop of Potter’s House, Dallas, Texas, disclosed in an interview with BBC Igbo that his Igbo ancestry was discovered after DNA test. He said: “It all started when Henry Lewis Gates, who was at Harvard, […]
News

#EndSARS: Torture victim identifies IPO, tenders contact details, picture

Posted on Author John Chikezie

A trader and phone dealer, Mr. Ndukwe Ekekwe, who told the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters that he was tortured and paralysed by the disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, yesterday identified the Investigative Police Officer (IPO) who handled his case. The 34-year-old […]
News

Outrage at Imo Airport as Air Peace delayed passengers’ luggage for 24 hours

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The Sam Mbakwe Airport in Imo State Thursday evening witnessed a massive bedlam as Air Peace passengers who arrived the airport with the 2pm flight were greeted with the shocking reality that their luggage were not in the craft. The outrage that followed left the officers of the airline helpless and clueless as there was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica