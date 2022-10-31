News

India in shock as bridge disaster toll rises to 141

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on India in shock as bridge disaster toll rises to 141

 

Rescue operations are still underway in Gujarat’s Morbi district, where at least 141 people have died after a colonial-era bridge collapsed on Sunday evening.

About 500 officials from the national and state disaster response forces are present at the site. Military personnel are also helping with the rescue efforts, reports the BBC.

Officials are using cranes to pull out debris of the broken bridge from the river, while rescuers are travelling on small boats to look for more survivors.

So far, 133 bodies have been returned to family members. Their funerals are expected to take place in Morbi on Monday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office has announced that he will visit the town of Morbi in Gujarat, where a bridge collapse has killed 141 people.

Modi, who is already in his home state on a political visit, will go to the site of the accident on Tuesday, news agency ANI reports.

Earlier today, the prime minister said that he was deeply pained by the tragedy, which took place on Sunday evening.

“Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty,” he tweeted.

Expressing his condolences, he pledged the government’s full support to families of those who died in the accident.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ekiti 2022: Oni’s campaign team attacked

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The convoy of the Segun Oni Campaign Organisation (SOCO) was reportedly attacked with guns, cutlasses, sticks and stones by political thugs on Wednesday at Efon Alaaye in Efon Local Government Area of Ekiti State. Segun Oni is the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the June 18 governorship poll. A statement by the […]
News

Elections: APC goes spiritual, prays for Oyetola, Tinubu’s success

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

Nine days to the conduct of the gubernatorialelectioninOsun State, members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, organised a special prayer for the success of Governor Gboyega Oyetola in the polls. The interdenominational prayer was organised by the Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Mr Olalekan Badmus. The programme held at the Ilerioluwa […]
News

Flash floods kill at least 16, displace hundreds in Indonesia

Posted on Author Reporter

    Flash floods and landslides have killed at least 16 people and displaced hundreds in a district on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials at the country’s disaster mitigation agency said on Wednesday. Search and rescue officials were still looking for 23 people missing after the floods struck the North Luwu district of South […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica