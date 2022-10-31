India in shock as bridge disaster toll rises to 141

Rescue operations are still underway in Gujarat’s Morbi district, where at least 141 people have died after a colonial-era bridge collapsed on Sunday evening.

About 500 officials from the national and state disaster response forces are present at the site. Military personnel are also helping with the rescue efforts, reports the BBC.

Officials are using cranes to pull out debris of the broken bridge from the river, while rescuers are travelling on small boats to look for more survivors.

So far, 133 bodies have been returned to family members. Their funerals are expected to take place in Morbi on Monday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office has announced that he will visit the town of Morbi in Gujarat, where a bridge collapse has killed 141 people.

Modi, who is already in his home state on a political visit, will go to the site of the accident on Tuesday, news agency ANI reports.

Earlier today, the prime minister said that he was deeply pained by the tragedy, which took place on Sunday evening.

“Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty,” he tweeted.

Expressing his condolences, he pledged the government’s full support to families of those who died in the accident.

