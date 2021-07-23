Business

India mulls phased roll out of central bank’s digital currency

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

India’s central bank is considering launching a digital currency, according to a top executive, giving a clear indication of its intentions for the first time after previously stating that it was studying the idea. T Rabi Sankar, the deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India, said at a conference on Thursday that the central bank is considering introducing the nation’s digital currency in a “phased” manner, while legal changes are made to the South Asian nation’s foreign-exchange rules and IT laws. The digital currency, which will be backed by sovereign, will lower the economy’s reliance on cash, enable cheaper and smoother international settlements and protect people from the volatility of privacy cryptocurrencies, he said. “Every idea has to wait for its time, and the time for CBDC [central bank digital currency] is near. We have carefully evaluated the risks,” he told an audience at a conference held by think-tank Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy. Sankar said the central bank’s “endeavor is that as we move forward (with the plan),” so that India’s digital currency “can reiterate its leadership position in payment systems of the world.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19: Nigeria, others face surge in cybercrime in 2021

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Nigeria and other African countries are to witness an increase in cybercrime activities this year, cybersecurity experts at Kaspersky have said. According to them, growing economic turbulence along with the impact of COVID-19 will contribute to a surge in cybercrime across South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria. “Even though every country globally has had to deal […]
Business

Nigeria’s cocoa output cut 18% by pod disease

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigeria’s cocoa-industry association has cut its output estimate for the 2019- 20 season by 18 per cent, citing the spread of the fungal black pod disease caused by heavy rains in the country’s main growing areas, Bloomberg has reported   The current season’s production is now expected to drop to 148,750 tons from the previous […]
Business

Enforcing Nigeria’s data protection regulation

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) came into force last year as the only instrument to protect Nigerian data. However, over 15 months into its implementation, stakeholders are worried that awareness about the regulation is still very low. SAMSON AKINTARO reports Nigeria, through the efforts of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), took a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica