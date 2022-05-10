India, Nigeria restate commitment to trade, investments

COMMITMENTS

Bilateral trade volume between Nigeria and India hit $14 billion in the first quarter of 2021transactions

Indian’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, last month, met with his Nigerian counterpart, Geoffrey Onyeama, and held a discussion over strengthening trade and investments between both countries.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that both countries agreed to expand their partnership in health, infrastructure, education, agriculture and capacity building areas.

Jaishankar twitted after the meeting, saying: “Pleased to meet FM @GeoffreyOnyeama of Nigeria this evening. Agreed to expand our development partnership focusing on health, infrastructure, education, agriculture and capacity building.

“Also spoke of more trade and investments.”

According to devdiscourse, the foreign minister of Nigeria visited New Delhi last month on an official visit to attend Raisina Dialogue scheduled held on April 25.

Onyeama also attended the Raisina Dialogue international conference.

Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, wrote: “Pleased to welcome FM @GeoffreyOnyeama of Nigeria as he arrives in New Delhi on an official visit.

The Raisina Dialogue 2022, based on the theme: “Terranova- Impassioned, Impatient, Imperilled”, will be modelled along six thematic pillars –Rethinking Democracy: trade, technology and ideology; End of Multilateralism: a networked global order; Water Caucuses: turbulent tides in the Indo-Pacific; Communities Inc: first responders to health, development, and planet; Achieving Green Transitions: common imperative, diverging realities; Samson vs Goliath: the persistent and relentless technology wars.

The Raisina Dialogue, which started in 2016, is India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. The conference is organised by MEA in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

It would be recalled that last year, the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Abhay Thakur, disclosed that the bilateral trade volume between Nigeria and India hit $14 billion in the first quarter of 2021, representing about a 17 per cent increase from the same period in 2020.

He made this known during the celebration of India’s 75th Independence Day in Abuja, stressing that the trade volume had the potential to increase in the coming years.

Thakur noted that although there were setbacks in the bilateral trade between both countries caused in 2020 by the disruptions of COVID-19, there had been steady progress after the economic recoveries.

“The current trade volume is nearly $14 billion. I’m very happy to report that in the first quarter of this year, our trade has increased by nearly 17 per cent, compared to the first quarter of 2020. There were some disruptions due to the outbreak of COVID-19, but the bilateral trade is back on track and even higher than what it was in the previous year,” the envoy said.

He stressed that Nigeria and India had enjoyed robust bilateral relations saying: “India has achieved a lot in terms of its relationship with Nigeria. Our relations predate each other’s independence and we have become major trading partners.

“We are also supporting each other on the multilateral fora on issues of global concerns especially counter-terrorism and economic growth of countries around the world.

“We have had some very important visits of Nigerian defence and security establishments to India over the last two years. We are working together to combat terrorism.”

