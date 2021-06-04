India posts daily rise of 132,364 new COVID-19 cases

…as shares slip after central bank holds rates steady

India reported on Friday 132,364 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 2,713.

The tally of infections stood at 28.6 million and the death toll at 340,702, the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, Indian shares inched lower on Friday after the country’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged as widely expected and unveiled liquidity support measures, with investors focusing on rising inflationary pressures, reports Reuters.

By 0608 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) and the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) were down 0.2% each at 15,660.05 and 52,120.06, respectively.

The country’s benchmark 10-year bond yield was nearly flat after the decision, while the Indian rupee depreciated to 73.1175 against the dollar before clawing back to 73.02.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held the repo rate (INREPO=ECI), its key lending rate, at 4% and kept the reverse repo rate (INRREP=ECI), the borrowing rate, unchanged at 3.35%.

Analysts said there were no major surprises to lift the markets higher even though the central bank assured ample liquidity.

“The cause of concern for investors now is inflation which seems to outweigh the benefits of cheaper credit,” said Gaurav Garg, head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research.

