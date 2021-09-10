India records N378.04bn trade deficit with Nigeria

India has recorded a trade deficit of N379.04 billion with Nigeria within three months from April to June 2021. The deficit stood at 40.9 per cent during the period when Nigerian export to India was valued at N949.05 billion, while the value of goods shipped from India to Nigeria was N570.01 billion. Also, Nigeria imported goods valued at N2.65 trillion from China and India within the period. It was gathered that imports from China and India was 38 per cent of the total goods imported into the country in three months. Nigeria’s imports from China were valued at N2.08 trillion or 29.91 per cent, while goods imported from India was N570.01 billion or 8.20 per cent.

On agricultural imports, durum wheat import from United State stood at N70.37 billion; Canada, N54.48 billion; Argentina, N35.04 billion; Lithuania N32.24 billion and Latvia N25.91 billion. Also, blue whitings from Russia were valued at N27.23 billion and Netherlands, N13.41 billion. Data by the National Bureau of Statistic (NBS), stressed that crude palm oil valued at N15.09 billion and N11.68 billion was also imported from Singapore and India respectively. According to the data, “cane sugar worth N113.71 billion was imported from Brazil, while Diammonium hydrogen valued at N35.82 billion was imported from Morocco.

“Milk preparations valued at N25.03 billion and N3.35 billion were imported from Ireland and Malaysia. Other products imported under this sector were Mixtures of Odoriferous substances worth N13.05 billion, N9.43 billion and N3.40 billion imported from Ireland, Swaziland and Spain” during the period under review. The bureau explained that used vehicles, mainly imported from United States and Italy, valued at N33.78 billion and N5.74 billion, noting that machine for reception, conversion and transmission were imported from China, Sweden and Hongkong in values worth N118.69 billion, N8.98 billion and 5.22 billion. According to NBS, “motorcycles worth N32.72 billion and N61.80 billion were imported from china and India. There were also herbicides worth N81.17 billion imported from China and polypropylene imported from South Africa, Saudi Arabia and South Korea valued at N35.75 billion, N15.46 billion and N9.47 billion.” The bureau explained that during the second quarter of 2021, total import was valued at N6.95 trillion, representing 57.78 per cent of the total trade.

It noted that the value rose by 1.45 per cent when compared to the first quarter of 2021 and 67.49 per cent when compared to second quarter of 2020. According to NBS, “the imports by Standard International Trade Classification (SITC) revealed that machinery and transport equipment accounted for N2.49 billion or 35.91per cent of total import trade. This was followed by chemicals and related products valued at N1.27 trillion or 18.34 per cent; mineral fuel, N1.11 trillion or 15.98 per cent, food and live animals, N951.28 billion or 13.69 cent and manufactured goods, N640.47 billion or 9.2 per cent, among others.” The bureau explained that the value of total trade in raw material stood at N904.51 billion in the period, noting that the import component was valued at N840.50 billion, while the export component stood at N64.01 billion. During the period, urea whether or not in aqueous solution worth N30.74 billion was exported to Brazil and leather further prepared after tanning worth N5.77 billion was exported to Spain. There was also exportation of non-wired unworked sheets of float worth N3.44 billion to China and cotton worth N3.0 billion exported to Pakistan during the period.

Like this: Like Loading...