News

India reports 259,551 new coronavirus infections

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

India reported on Friday 259,551 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,209.
The South Asian nation’s infection tally stands at 26.03 million, with a death toll of 291,331, health ministry data showed, reports Reuters.
And in a related development, BioNTech SE said on Thursday the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Pfizer (PFE.N) should be roughly as effective against the new coronavirus variant first detected in India as it has been shown to be against the South African variant.
The company said in a statement Chief Executive Ugur Sahin felt encouraged by recent findings in a scientific paper based on blood analysis of vaccinated individuals, which showed that the antibodies elicited by the vaccine were able to neutralise the Indian variant.
Since the blood tests on the variant that was first detected in South Africa had shown similar results, promising real-world data on the vaccine’s effectiveness against the South African variant of about 75% led him to believe that its actual effectiveness against the Indian variant “might be in the same range”.
“So far we’ve had the chance to test our vaccine against more than 30 variants of the virus. It has proven effective against mutations so far,” Sahin said earlier, speaking on Turkish television.
Sahin, a German scientist with Turkish parents, spoke in Turkish after virtually attending the Turkish government’s science council meeting.
“We expect (our vaccine) to protect against infections by 70% to 75%,” he said on TV, in what the company later said was in reference to the South African variant and not directly to the Indian variant.
Since the concerning COVID-19 variant, known as B.1.617.2, was first identified in India, it has ravaged that country and spread to at least 26 nations out of the 53 in the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) European Region, the organisation said.
The WHO’s regional director said on Thursday COVID-19 vaccines being deployed in Europe, including the Pfizer/BioNTech shot, appear able to protect against circulating virus variants that have caused concern because they are more easily transmitted.
Sahin was speaking with Turkish Health Minister Fehrettin Koca, who separately said the country recorded less than 10,000 daily new coronavirus cases for the first time since March 1.
Turkey, which briefly was second globally last month in new infections, is using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine as well as China’s Sinovac Biotech (SVA.O) shot in its vaccination program.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal ‘in weeks’

Posted on Author Reporter

    Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan will agree a deal to fill the giant Nile dam in two to three weeks, Ethiopia’s Water Minister said on Saturday, a day after leaders from the three countries and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who chairs the African Union held an online summit. “Consensus reached to finalize the […]
News Top Stories

Fitch: FG’s borrowing from CBN may raise stability risks

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

…says govt’s 2021 fiscal projections ‘broadly realistic One of the world’s top credit rating agencies, Fitch Ratings, has said that the Federal Government’s continued dependence on funding from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to finance its fiscal deficits could raise risks to macro-economic stability, especially given the country’s “current weak institutional safeguards.” The credit […]
News

Lawan to IMF: Nigeria on path of growth, despite challenges

Posted on Author Chukwu David

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, said that Nigeria was on the path of economic growth, the prevailing socio-economic challenges in the country notwithstanding. Lawan expressed this optimism during the Nigeria/ International Monetary Fund (IMF) Article lV Consultation virtual exercise, saying that the exercise was a “veritable platform to share our experiences on steering […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica