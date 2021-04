The consumer price index (CPI), which measures inflation, sustained its upward movement in August, hitting 13.22 per cent from the previous July figure of 12.82 per cent. The new figure released yesterday by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicates a 0.40 per cent increase. The latest push in inflation is not unconnected with skyrocketing prices […]

Every dime of Stamp Duty illegally collected by the Nigeria Postal Services (NIPOST) from 2016 till date will be collected, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has declared in series of tweets yesterday. The tax collecting agency, in addition, warned that anyone found culpable of misappropriating the funds in the said illegal NIPOST Stamp Duties […]

President Donald Trump has cancelled the Republican party convention in Florida, citing the pandemic, as US coronavirus cases passed 4 million. “It’s not the right time for that,” he said, adding that he would still give a convention speech in a different form. The sheriff in Jacksonville warned this week the city was not […]

India reported a record 152,879 new COVID-19 cases, health ministry data showed on Sunday, as a second-wave of infections continued to surge and overwhelm hospitals in parts of the country. The number of new fatalities stood at 839, the most deaths in more than five months, taking the toll to 169,275, reports Reuters. India’s tally of more than 13.35 million cases is the third-highest globally, behind only Brazil and the United States.

