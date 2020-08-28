News

India reports record daily jump of 77,266 COVID-19 infections  

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

India reported a record daily jump of 77,266 coronavirus infections on Friday, taking its total to 3.39 million, as cases surged across the country, data from the federal health ministry showed.
India has reported the highest single-day caseload in the world every day since Aug. 7, a Reuters tally showed, and is the third-most affected country behind only the United States and Brazil, reports Reuters.
Deaths in the same period went up by 1,057, taking the total toll to 61,529.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Pessimistic outlook reduces life expectancy

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Australia said people who are strongly pessimistic about the future are at greater risk of dying earlier than those who were not pessimists. The findings of the new study have been published this week in the journal ‘Scientific Reports’. TheresearchersfromQIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute in Australia, however foundthatbeinganoptimistdid not extend life expectancy.   […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: FG lifts ban on inter-state travels, local flights

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa and Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has lifted the ban hitherto placed on inter-state travels across the country.   Persons who wish to travel from one state to another can now do so, beginning from July 1 (tomorrow), provided that such journeys were not made during the curfew hours of 10p.m. and 4a.m.   Similarly, plans have been […]
News Top Stories

Zulum attack: We’re all vulnerable – Govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Nigerian governors have said the attack on Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum allegedly by members of Boko Haram sect, exposed the vulnerability of other state governors due to “fragility of the country’s security architecture.” Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Governor Kayode Fayemi, in a solidarity message to Zulum on behalf of other governors, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: