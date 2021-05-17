News

India rolls out new local Covid drug after emergency approval

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

India has begun distributing a new locally developed drug to treat Covid-19 symptoms.
Authorities have approved 2-DG and it is to be first used in hospitals across the capital, Delhi, reports the BBC.
According to a government statement, it “will be of immense benefit to the people suffering” from Covid-19.
However, some critics are warning that there is not enough data available to back up the drug’s emergency approval as a Covid treatment.
The drug – 2-deoxy-D-glucose or 2-DG – has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in cooperation with pharma company Dr Reddy’s.
“Clinical trial results have shown that this molecule helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence,” the government said in a release.
But health experts say a lack published data on the drug’s performance in human trials raises questions about its efficacy.
They also point out that D2 was originally developed and tested for treating cancer but has not been approved yet even after prolonged use.
There is currently no cure for Covid-19 and the medication used to ease symptoms is in dramatically short supply in India which is in the grip of a devastating second wave.
With more than 24 million cases and 270,000 deaths, India is now the epicentre of the global pandemic.
The deadly second wave of the virus is ravaging large parts of India, with deaths rising significantly in recent weeks. Many hospitals have run out of beds or oxygen to provide basic treatment. Many of the country’s crematoriums have run out of spaces.
The country’s vaccination drive is also not nearly making the progress needed to ease the current crisis.
The government release says the drug is to be used as adjunct therapy in moderate to severe cases.
It also points out that due to its simple makeup, “it can be easily produced and made available in plenty in the country”, raising hopes that it can eventually be widely used and ease the current Covid emergency.
“A large number of patients are facing severe oxygen dependency and need hospitalisation. The drug is expected to save precious lives due to the mechanism of operation of the drug in infected cells. This also reduces the hospital stay of Covid-19 patients,” the release says.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Don’t let down your guard, NCDC boss tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Director- General Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has advised Nigerians not to let down their guards against COVID-19, saying recent surge in the pandemic in India gives cause for concern. He said the pandemic afforded Nigeria the opportunity to, substantially increased her molecular laboratory from four before outbreak of COVID- 19 […]
News

Resident Doctors begin nationwide strike  Monday

Posted on Author Reporter

  Regina Otokpa, Abuja The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has directed its members nationwide, to commerce on an indefinite strike  with effect from Monday, 7 September 2020. The directive was contained in a communique issued by NARD at the end of its virtual National Executive Council and signed by its President, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba and […]
News

Italy-bound heroin intercepted at Abuja airport, as NDLEA nabs trafficker

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A 23-year-old drug trafficker, Okoguale Douglas, has excreted 59 wraps of heroin, weighing 781.2 grammes, following his arrest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while trying to board a Milan, Italy – bound flight. Douglas, who hails from Uromi in Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, was arrested by operatives of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica