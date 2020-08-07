News

India suffers record jump in COVID-19 cases to pass 2m

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as Mexico’s coronavirus death toll tops 50,000

India, the country hardest hit in Asia by the coronavirus pandemic, reported on Friday a record daily jump in infections, taking its total number of cases over two million.
It is the third nation to pass that unwanted milestone, lagging behind only the United States and Brazil, reports Reuters.
With infections spreading further to smaller towns and rural areas, experts say the epidemic in India is likely to be months away from hitting its peak, putting more strain on an already overburdened healthcare system.
And authorities are having to deal with multiple outbreaks across a nation of 1.3 billion people.
“A country of India’s size and diversity has multiple epidemics in different phases,” said Rajib Dasgupta, head of the Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.
The health ministry said on Friday there were 62,538 new infections, taking the country’s total to 2.03 million.
India has been posting an average of around 50,000 new cases a day since mid-June, but experts say its testing rate at 16,035 per million people is far too low.
Still, the government has taken some solace from the relatively low death rate, at about 2%, with 41,585 deaths so far, though that figure will be understated as only deaths of people who have been tested for the virus are counted.
Epidemiologists say the epidemic in India is likely to be months away from hitting its peak, which will put an already overburdened healthcare system under more strain.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a strict lockdown on March 25, during the initial stages of the outbreak, causing mass movement of migrant workers from cities back to their villages.
Several states including Bihar in the east, where many migrants returned, have witnessed a surge in cases in recent weeks as the lockdown has been eased to salvage a sagging economy.
Meanwhile, Mexico’s health ministry on Thursday reported 6,590 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 819 fatalities, bringing the country’s totals to 462,690 cases and 50,517 deaths.
The virus is spreading quickly; just over two weeks ago, the health ministry reported 40,000 deaths.
Mexico has now the third highest death toll in the world, after Brazil, which is approaching 100,000, and the United States, which is approaching 160,000.
Health ministry officials have said that both the number of both cases and deaths in Mexico are likely significantly higher than reported.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Biden challenges Trump with ‘Buy American’ economic plan

Posted on Author Reporter

  Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden has laid out his rescue plan for the coronavirus-crippled US economy, while lashing President Donald Trump as incompetent. Biden said his $700bn (£560bn) plan would be the biggest investment in the US economy since World War Two. The “Build Back Better” agenda, he said, would spur a manufacturing and […]
News

Kalu, Tambuwal, Olopoenia, Akanbi mourn Ajimobi

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has described the demise of former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi as a huge loss not only to Oyo State but Nigeria in general. According to Kalu, the former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) […]
News

Umahi recovers from COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has recovered and tested negative for COVID-19. This was confirmed by the governor in a statement personally signed by him yesterday. He disclosed that his daughter and three of his close aides also tested negative for the virus. The governor thanked God for his recovery and the people of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: