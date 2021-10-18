News

Indian floods leave 24 dead as rescue operation continues

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

At least 24 people have been killed in floods in southern India after heavy rains caused rivers to overflow, cutting off towns and villages.

Five children are among the dead. There are fears the death toll could rise further as many people are missing.

Several houses were washed away and people became trapped in the district of Kottayam in Kerala State, reports the BBC.

Video from the area showed bus passengers being rescued after their vehicle was inundated with floodwater.

Kottayam and Idukki are two of the worst affected districts in the state. Days of heavy rainfall has also caused deadly landslides.

Military helicopters are being used to fly in supplies and personnel to areas where people are trapped, officials said.

Thousands of people have been evacuated and more than 100 relief camps have been set up across the state, Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Sunday, saying that he had spoken to Vijayan about the situation. “It is sad that many people have died due to the heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. My condolences to the bereaved families,” Modi said.

Officials from Alleppey city told BBC Hindi that the situation in the city was worrying. Alleppey has a network of canals and lagoons and it’s vulnerable to floods.

Meanwhile, several tragic stories are coming out from the affected districts.

A family of six – including a 75-year-old grandmother and three children – were confirmed dead after their home in Kottayam was swept away, news agency PTI reported.

The bodies of another three children – aged eight, seven and four – were also found buried under the debris in Idukki district.

Fishing boats are being used to evacuate survivors trapped in Kollam and other coastal towns, as sections of road have been swept away and trees uprooted.

Dramatic visuals on social media showed the moment a two-storey house in Kottayam district is swept away in a muddy deluge.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19 upsurge: PTF to make recommendations to Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID- 19 has said it was studying the recent upsurge in the number of cases recorded in the country and would soon make recommendations to President Muhammmadu Buhari on way forward. Reacting to a question on whether the PTF was considering another lockdown to tame the upsurge in COVID-19 […]
News

Experts at Gamdom on Why All Brands Should Start to Accept Digital Payments

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  Within the last year, many people have invested in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum. These are digital currencies and can be used online as a mode of payment.   The concept of digital currency has been introduced to us in the past, and websites such as Gamdom.com have realized the potential of such […]
News

Okowa lauds gallantry of heroes past

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa charged governments and Nigerians to never allow the labour and sacrifices Nigeria heroes past to be in vain. The governor and the Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro, were among the dignitaries that attended the event. Okowa sued for unity and peace among the various ethics and tribes in the country. SHOCKING […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica