Law

Indian Hemp peddlers jailed 6 years

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Akeem Nafiu Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted and sentenced two Indian Hemp peddlers to six years imprisonment.

 

The duo of Clement Ajayi and Bolaji Fajebe, were convicted and sentenced after they owned up to the 2-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful dealing in 200 grams of Indian Hemp slammed on them by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

 

The judge however gave them an option of fine in lieu of jail terms in the sum of N100,000 and N500,000 on counts one and two respectively.

 

The two convicts who are residents of Arikwe street, Aradagun, Badagry area of Lagos State, were said to have been arrested on August 18, 2021, when they were caught selling the banned weed.

 

The offences, according to the NDLEA’s lawyer, Adebayo Oluwafemi, are contrary to and punishable under Sections 14 and 11(c) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act (NDLEA) Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

Group raises concern over suspension of FCT EndSARS panel’s sitting

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A human rights group, Citizens’ Gavel, has expressed concern over the suspension of sitting by the EndSARS panel of Inquiry in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.   In a statement signed by its Team Lead, Nelson Olanipekun, the group said it is worrisome that the panel’s sitting have been suspended for more than four […]
Law

Court nullifies First Guarantee Pension’s EGM

Posted on Author Reporter

  Akeem Nafiu Justice Taiwo Taiwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of First Guarantee Pension Ltd, which purportedly held on July 8, 2019 and February 20, 2020. The judge held that the meeting, having not been convened by the firm’s Board of Directors, of which the plaintiff, […]
Law

Olatunji: We’ll not allow self-centred individuals to destroy NBA

Posted on Author Foluso Ogunmodede reports

‘FG must sanction actors in  Chinese loan agreement’   Abiodun Adediran Olatunji (SAN) in this interview speaks on penalty for rapist, NBA crisis, Nigeria’s rising debt profile, Correctional Service and CAMA Acts and sundry issues. Foluso Ogunmodede reports     Days after Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) called for castration of rapists, the Kaduna Assembly has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica