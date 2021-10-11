Indian Hemp peddlers jailed 6 years

Akeem Nafiu Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted and sentenced two Indian Hemp peddlers to six years imprisonment.

The duo of Clement Ajayi and Bolaji Fajebe, were convicted and sentenced after they owned up to the 2-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful dealing in 200 grams of Indian Hemp slammed on them by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The judge however gave them an option of fine in lieu of jail terms in the sum of N100,000 and N500,000 on counts one and two respectively.

The two convicts who are residents of Arikwe street, Aradagun, Badagry area of Lagos State, were said to have been arrested on August 18, 2021, when they were caught selling the banned weed.

The offences, according to the NDLEA’s lawyer, Adebayo Oluwafemi, are contrary to and punishable under Sections 14 and 11(c) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act (NDLEA) Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

