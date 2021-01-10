News

Indian police arrest five African nationals for cyber fraud

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Five African nationals were arrested by Rachakonda police from New Delhi Friday for allegedly duping people of money on social media. The accused had arrived in India on tourist, business, and medical visas and possessed passports of Ghana, Liberia, and Nigeria.
According to the police, Akpalu Godstime, the prime accused, along with his friends, Adjel Gift Osas, P Ehigiator Daniel, Nkeki Confidence David, and P.Kromah Oyibo N, hatched a plan to cheat gullible social media users, according to The Indian Express.
Police have registered a case of cheating and invoked provisions under the IT Act against the accused. During the investigation, based on technical and electronic evidence, the accused were traced to New Delhi.
According to police, Godstime contacted one of the victims in the guise of a woman named Sophia Alex on Facebook in November 2020. Soon, they started to chat over WhatsApp and voice calls. Sophia Alex told the victim that she was from Australia but lived in the UK along with her daughter and that she plans to visit Hyderabad shortly.
Police further said that one day she told the victim about her arrival in Mumbai. Soon, the victim received a call from another woman who introduced herself as a Customs Officer in Mumbai airport.
She told the victim that Sophia has brought 75,000 pounds, gold chains, and mobile phones, etc, and asked her to transfer money towards Yellow Taxes and other charges.
The victim falling in the trap then transferred a total of Rs 4.83 lakh in multiple transactions. When he realised he had been duped, he approached the Cyber Crime Police of Rachakonda.
Three similar cases of fraud were detected against the accused in Cyber Crime police of Hyderabad.
Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that Godstime who masterminded the fraud had created several Facebook profiles with fake identities of European men and women. As soon as the money was transferred into his accounts, he destroyed the phone and SIM card. The gang was using the Dingtone app (to display their targeted country code) to cheat the innocent, he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Nigeria now has over 40,000 confirmed cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 555 new Covid-19 infections in 18 states to take the total number of confirmed cases in the country now to 40,532. Over 250,000 people have been tested for the virus in a country of over 200 million people. Lagos remains the epicenter of the disease […]
News

Kaigama frowns at stashed palliatives

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…condemns looting, burning of properties by hoodlums …justifies same sex endorsement by Pope Francis The Arch Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has raised eyebrows over the stashed palliatives in some states, despite the rising hunger in the country. Kaigama in his Homily delivered on Sunday at St. Magdalene Parish, old Kutunku […]
News

Osun retirees laud Oyetola’s commitment to pensioners’ welfare

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Members of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in Osun State on Tuesday lauded Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s administration for taking their welfare and wellbeing with utmost priority. The retirees in the state also showered encomiums on the governor for counting them worthy of benefiting from the rice component donated to the state by the Private […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica