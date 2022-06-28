News

Indian police arrest journalist over Modi tweets

Police in India have arrested the co-founder of a fact-checking website who has been a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Mohammed Zubair of AltNews has been accused of insulting religious beliefs on Twitter, a network of media organisations said.

Opposition leaders and journalists have condemned the arrest, reports the BBC.

They said it was a clear attempt by the Hindu-nationalist government to clamp down on those who expose hate speech.

Zubair recently highlighted comments of a spokesperson of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad during a television debate. His tweet was widely shared and led to several Muslim countries lodging strong protests with India.

In recent weeks, Hindu nationalists have drawn attention to past comments made by Zubair and demanded that he be prosecuted for hurting their religious feelings.

On Monday, Zubair was detained over a complaint from a Twitter account that said he insulted Hindus in a 2018 post commenting on the renaming of a hotel after the Hindu monkey god Hanuman, the ANI news agency reported, citing senior Delhi police officials.

A statement by the police later said that the tweet had been amplified by Zubair’s Twitter followers and “created a series of debates/hate mongering”.

Police claim their investigation found Zubair’s conduct “questionable” which “warranted his custodial interrogation”.

Pratik Sinha, also a co-founder of AltNews, who accompanied him to the police, said neither he nor Zubair’s lawyers were provided with a copy of the complaint on which the arrest was made.

They were also initially not told where he was being taken after being detained.

Zubair was produced before a local magistrate late Monday night who granted the police one day’s custody. Following this, he was allowed to meet his lawyer.

Many journalists and activists have been demanding his immediate release.

“Zubair who routinely busted fake news, exposed the hate machinery in India has just been arrested,” said Rana Ayyub, a Muslim journalist. “The country is punishing those who reported, documented the decline.”

Opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “Every person exposing BJP’s hate, bigotry and lies is a threat to them. Arresting one voice of truth will only give rise to a thousand more.”

 

