News

Indian police arrest minister’s son over killing of farmers

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Indian police have arrested the son of a junior minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government as a suspect days after nine people were killed during protests by farmers against contentious agriculture laws in northern India.

Police officer Upendra Agarwal said that Ashish Mishra was taken into custody on Saturday following a day-long questioning in Lakhimpur Kheri, a town in Uttar Pradesh state, reports al-jazeera.

He is the son of Junior Home Minister Ajay Mishra.

Farm leaders alleged a car owned by the minister ran over a group of protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, killing four people. They said the minister’s son was in the vehicle at the time.

Ajay Mishra said his son was not present at the incident but said that a car driven by “our driver” had lost control and hit the farmers after they threw stones at the car and attacked it with sticks and swords.

The driver and three members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were all killed by the protesters in the violence that broke out after the incident.

Agarwal, the police officer, said Mishra was arrested after “he failed to furnish any supportive evidence to prove that he was not present in any of the three vehicles that ploughed through a crowd of farmers killing four of them”.

The arrest came a day after India’s top court criticised the state government for not arresting Ashish Mishra.

On Friday, the minister’s son had made the police wait for hours for questioning before sending a message that he was unwell and could not make it.

Darshan Pal, a farmers’ leader, and Akhilesh Singh, an opposition Congress party leader, have demanded the removal of his father from Modi’s government.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Why APC convention is not possible now, by Caretaker Committee member

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

A member of the Caretaker /Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has explained why National Convention of the party was not possible now. The Committee member, who spoke in reaction to the reports that the Committee kept silent over the Convention after its meeting on Tuesday, said there were more […]
News

Killings: 300 soldiers deploy in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

No fewer than 300 soldiers have been deployed to the state days after three policemen were killed in Ebonyi States.   Gunmen invaded Onueke police station in Ezaa South local government area of the state at the weekend, killing three policemen and set ablaze some operational vehicles   Also, Commissioner of Police, Philip Maku has […]
News

‘Crypto Accessories’ – the top 7 things you can buy to help you with your dealings

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Cryptocurrencies are becoming a bigger part of daily life. A recent Statista report claimed that there are now over 50 million users worldwide, and this number is likely to increase further as more currencies are introduced on a regular basis.   As crypto’s popularity grows, so does the need for accessories to make our dealings […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica