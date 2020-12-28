Metro & Crime

Indian police arrest Nigerian cocaine suspect

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Indian police arrest Nigerian cocaine suspect

 

A 46-year-old Nigerian national has been arrested for possession of 55 grams of cocaine drug in Tiruvanmiyur by a special team of Adyar police.
The accused Alif Oluwasun Ibrahim was secured on Saturday night based on a tip-off when he reached the Tiruvanmiyur bus terminus to board a bus to Puducherry to sell the cocaine which he had packed in 55 sachets, reports dtnext.
Investigation revealed that Alif Oluwasun often flies from Nigeria to Pune where he buys cocaine in bulk before reaching Chennai by bus to sell each gram of cocaine for Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000.
“He does not stay in Chennai, but delivers cocaine to those who have placed an order with him over the phone and returns to Nigeria by flight,” said inspector Ramasundaram who was part of the special team.
Apart from cocaine, his passport, flight tickets to Nigeria and cash were seized.
“If we had not secured him, he would have flown back to Nigeria on Sunday,” said police.
Police said he has customers in Chennai and Puducherry and was secured when he was on his way to Puducherry to sell the remaining cocaine with him.
“He remained tightlipped about his customers and the suppliers in Mumbai. But he said he prefers buses to flight to travel from Mumbai to Chennai to avoid getting caught,” said police.
The accused came once earlier this year before lockdown and took a break for the last few months due to the restrictions.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Benue: Youths accuse prophet of ‘stealing private parts

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

MAKURDI     Hundreds of angry youths at Daudu community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State yesterday set ablaze Divine Shadow Church belonging to one Prophet Joshua Uhembe.   Uhembe was accused of being responsible for the mysterious disappearance of people’s penises in the village. The prophet and his alleged accomplice, Noah Saka, […]
Metro & Crime

Protect yourselves, police tell Nigerians

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

‘Officers, men’s morale too low after EndSARS’ violence, humiliation   Police yesterday said the morale of officers and men of the force was still too low to be able to provide security for Nigerians.   A Divisional Police Officer (DPO), who said this in Abuja, said Nigerians should rather find a way to protect themselves […]
Metro & Crime

Wadume: How we escaped soldiers’ bullets, by police

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA

A prosecution witness, Felix Adolije, in the ongoing trial of a kidnap kingpin, Bala Hamisu, aka Wadume, before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday, painted a picture on how he alongside his colleagues allegedly escaped being killed by soldiers at roadblocks along Ibi town in Taraba State when they fired shots at their […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica