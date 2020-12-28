Indian police arrest Nigerian cocaine suspect

A 46-year-old Nigerian national has been arrested for possession of 55 grams of cocaine drug in Tiruvanmiyur by a special team of Adyar police.

The accused Alif Oluwasun Ibrahim was secured on Saturday night based on a tip-off when he reached the Tiruvanmiyur bus terminus to board a bus to Puducherry to sell the cocaine which he had packed in 55 sachets, reports dtnext.

Investigation revealed that Alif Oluwasun often flies from Nigeria to Pune where he buys cocaine in bulk before reaching Chennai by bus to sell each gram of cocaine for Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000.

“He does not stay in Chennai, but delivers cocaine to those who have placed an order with him over the phone and returns to Nigeria by flight,” said inspector Ramasundaram who was part of the special team.

Apart from cocaine, his passport, flight tickets to Nigeria and cash were seized.

“If we had not secured him, he would have flown back to Nigeria on Sunday,” said police.

Police said he has customers in Chennai and Puducherry and was secured when he was on his way to Puducherry to sell the remaining cocaine with him.

“He remained tightlipped about his customers and the suppliers in Mumbai. But he said he prefers buses to flight to travel from Mumbai to Chennai to avoid getting caught,” said police.

The accused came once earlier this year before lockdown and took a break for the last few months due to the restrictions.

