Business

Indian, Sri Lankan envoys in Nigeria over detained crew

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

As the next hearing of the trial against the crew arrested for oil theft is scheduled for January 11, 2023, Indian and Sri Lankan envoys have met the seafarers, who were detained along with MT Heroic IDUN in Nigeria. Contrary to International Transport Federation (ITF) the crew were subjected to inhuman threatment.

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Affairs Ministry explained that the high commissioners, who met the detainees, said that the Sri Lankan crew members were in excellent health. “The Nigerian Navy is providing adequate security and all assistance on board, including food, medical and recreational facilities,” Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry said. It also said that the Sri Lankan High Commissioner met the crew members along with the high commissioners/ diplomats from India, Poland and the Philippines.

It would be recalled that on August 12, authorities of Equatorial Guinea detained 26 crew members, including 16 Indians, eight Sri Lankans, one Pole, and one Filipino, of the large crude carrier on a request by the Nigerian Navy. They were suspected of entering the Nigerian maritime domain on August 7 without clearance.

However, the owners of the Heroic IDUN ship said that the vessel entered Nigeria’s AKPO terminal on August 8 to load cargo of crude oil, but the loading operation was delayed, at night, noting that an unidentified craft claiming to be Nigerian Navy approached the vessel and asked the crew to proceed with them. Unable to identify the craft due to darkness and fearing for the security of the crew, the ship owners said that the vess3l had to sail out of the location at full speed.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business Top Stories

NSE down by N393bn on profit taking

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The equities market closed yesterday on a negative note, declining by 1.83 per cent as investors sold off shares from across the board to take profits. The market had opened the year the previous day on a positive rout. The market performance indices, NSE ASI and market capitalisation depreciated by 1.83 per cent. Consequently, the […]
Business

NSIA boss: National investment should concern everyone

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Mr. Uche Orji, has said that how the authority handles its investments should rightly be the business of every citizen. The NSIA boss, who stated this while featuring on a monitored TV interview recently, stressed that the country’s huge infrastructure deficit was an issue that the […]
Business

AfDB, Microsoft boost Nigeria’s 25m job creation prospect

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

As part of efforts to actualize the Digital Nigeria 25 million job creation, the Federal Government, African Development Bank, as well as Microsoft have launched the Digital Nigeria eLearning Platform, to provide marketable digital skills to the country’s youth. The platform offers courses in web development, content creation, and data science, among others. The platform […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica