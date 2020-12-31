Education

Indian state bans all Islamic schools

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…Says they provide ‘sub-standard education’

An Indian state ruled by Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party has passed a law abolishing all Islamic schools, saying they provided sub-standard education.
Opposition politicians criticised the move and said it reflected the government’s anti-Muslim attitude in the Hindu-majority country, reports Reuters.
More than 700 of the schools, known as madrasas, in Assam will be shut by April, the state’s education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the local assembly.
“We need more doctors, police officers, bureaucrats, and teachers, from the minority Muslim community rather than imams for mosques,” said Sarma, a rising star in the prime minister’s Bharatiya Janata party (BJP).
The government would convert them to regular schools as education provided in the madrasas could not prepare anyone for “the temporal world and its earthly concerns”, he said.
Opposition politicians said the move was an attack on Muslims. “The idea is to wipe out Muslims,” said Wajed Ali Choudhury, a lawmaker from the opposition Congress party.
More than 100 retired senior civil servants and diplomats on Tuesday urged the BJP government in India’s largest state of Uttar Pradesh to repeal a new law criminalising forced religious conversion of brides, which is seen as aimed against Muslims.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

Principals Conference harps on post-COVID-19 challenges

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

A governmental and non-profit organisation, the African Principals Conference Initiative (APCI), with focus on the promotion of quality learning and effective schools’ development in Africa, has expressed worry that the post COVID-19 challenges portend major crisis for stakeholders in the education sector; given the expected reduction in government revenue, currency devaluation, and increased prices of […]
Education

2018 Maltina Teacher of the Year winner, Opeifa, eyes global prize

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The winner of the 2018 Maltina Teacher of the Year, Mr. Olasunkanmi Opeifa, has expressed the hope that he will emerge the best teacher globally in the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize 2020, billed to be announced at a virtual ceremony on December 3.   Opeifa, who teaches English Language at the Government Day Secondary […]
Education

We’ll integrate online with physical teaching –LASU VC

Posted on Author KAYODE OLANREWAJU

Prof. ‘Lanre Fagbohun, the Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU) speaks in an interview on EKO 89.7 FM about the readiness to reopen the institution closed down in March along with other educational institutions in the country by the Federal Government due to the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. KAYODE OLANREWAJU monitored the interview […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica